Rice Prices

as on : 10-10-2019 04:07:17 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Pilibhit(UP)2000.00233.3310612.50271026155.86
Gadarpur(Utr)1176.00-54.6856917.0022053017-
Bindki(UP)200.00-204540.00244024309.42
Dhing(ASM)132.005.61924.00270027503.05
Vilaspur(UP)123.004000301.7025202510-
Barhaj(UP)120.00504843.00240024206.19
Shahjahanpur(UP)100.00252181.502740272519.13
Aligarh(UP)80.0014.292835.00255025501.19
Puranpur(UP)80.00-33.332860.00270027505.88
Hardoi(UP)80.00NC3680.0025302440NC
Mainpuri(UP)79.0024.411816.0025802660-11.79
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)75.00503880.00245023258.89
Dahod(Guj)74.00311.11283.9041504100-3.49
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1750.0029002800-7.94
Kolar(Kar)65.00282.35148.0054145072-7.41
Kalna(WB)60.50-7.63751.5029502950-1.67
Ballia(UP)60.00NC1815.00244024507.49
Lalganj(UP)60.0033.33410.00175017503.55
Bahraich(UP)55.407.572163.70246024606.49
Bareilly(UP)48.5086.541168.50269027005.08
Jaunpur(UP)48.00433.33641.20240023506.67
Gazipur(UP)48.002.134760.503300320011.86
Saharanpur(UP)48.00-7.69786.50280028004.87
Allahabad(UP)45.00-10915.50260026804.00
Khalilabad(UP)45.0080695.002385238510.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)45.0050962.00281028005.05
Vasai(Mah)43.0013.16863.00342534802.24
Basti(UP)42.5014.86896.502475247012.50
Pandua(WB)42.00NC1084.0029502950NC
Naugarh(UP)41.5016.91907.502465247510.29
Kopaganj(UP)41.0032.26717.002465247510.04
Kandi(WB)38.0035.71571.00260025501.96
Hanagal(Kar)37.00270331.001900200011.76
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1349.00247024807.86
Bhivandi(Mah)32.00-5.88569.0022002450-19.71
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-50.822421.50246024708.37
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-16.67818.0024502485-5.77
Kayamganj(UP)30.0025883.002710273013.87
Etawah(UP)28.0027.27807.002700266011.11
Muradabad(UP)25.0025374.40270027205.06
Bazpur(Utr)23.50-84.973133.5022002300-8.33
Jafarganj(UP)23.0091.67948.0024002430-
Paliakala(UP)21.0031.25538.80239022805.75
Sitapur(UP)20.0011.11548.00244024606.55
Bharthna(UP)20.00-203555.00268026608.50
Naanpara(UP)19.3016.97624.60235023502.84
Mathura(UP)19.00-9.52555.5025602640NC
Safdarganj(UP)19.005.56369.00246025207.89
Jayas(UP)18.0063.64830.40206020504.04
Balrampur(UP)18.00-5.26406.0022252200-5.72
Akbarpur(UP)18.00-33.33657.002465242011.04
Pukhrayan(UP)17.00-10.53352.00235023507.31
Nalbari(ASM)16.00NC235.9025502550NC
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-5.88514.502750275017.52
Dadri(UP)15.00-40633.00294029306.91
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00-6.67291.0026402640-4.69
Mahoba(UP)13.90-24.86133.3023102340-
Banda(UP)13.5092.86160.50235023405.62
Kannauj(UP)12.504.17241.502650270010.42
Devariya(UP)11.50-4.17898.002485248515.85
Khurja(UP)11.0083.33320.30268526804.68
Alappuzha(Ker)10.00NC140.00740074009.63
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC581.0021502150NC
Raibareilly(UP)9.00-78.05241.0024002370-
Chitwadagaon(UP)9.0012.5198.0021002100-
Mangaon(Mah)8.0030042.003200280014.29
Badayoun(UP)8.0033.33360.502625259010.29
Kasganj(UP)8.0060112.0025602560-6.57
Nawabganj(UP)8.00NC251.252440240012.96
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29103.002600260014.79
Hailakandi(ASM)7.0016.6776.0024002400NC
Etah(UP)7.0040168.5025602580-5.88
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.60-34139.00300030002.74
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.20-11.43419.40225022504.65
Atarra(UP)6.00-47.83230.00238023708.18
Kishunpur(UP)6.00-25162.00190019005.56
Robertsganj(UP)6.00NC360.10238023506.01
Ahirora(UP)6.0020102.6023002300NC
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00NC275.002250225012.50
Nadia(WB)6.00-50318.00385038506.94
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-58.427.9023202050-1.28
Shamli(UP)5.00-66.6725.00281527600.54
Sehjanwa(UP)5.0066.67184.0021602160NC
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC110.5026252625NC
Kalyanpur(Tri)3.60-1011.2028602830-4.03
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-25101.80267526507.00
Auraiya(UP)2.50150204.002700255021.08
Charra(UP)2.5015027.40255025502.00
Imphal(Man)2.40NC26.4047004700-
Anandnagar(UP)2.30-52.08159.202445245511.14
Purwa(UP)2.00NC8.0021252150-
Tundla(UP)2.00-9.09183.70260025803.59
Balarampur(WB)1.81-0.5521.7625802580-1.53
Gadaura(UP)1.8020369.902400240014.29
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.70-5.5633.0026202665-1.69
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC14.0042503900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0032003000-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC7.0010000100009.89
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC80.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC81.0022002200-45.00
Achalda(UP)0.80NC19.702650265089.29
Bishenpur(Man)0.8014.2911.7044004400-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.60NC12.8046004600-
Published on October 10, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)