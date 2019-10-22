Rice Prices

as on : 22-10-2019

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2612.00-16.1267866.00465046508.14
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6960.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)232.00-13.437268.0038003800-
Gondal(UP)148.00-3.275583.50246024604.24
Barhaj(UP)120.009.096363.00242024207.08
Aligarh(UP)80.006.673145.00254025500.79
Kasimbazar(WB)75.00NC826.5026752675-4.46
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2030.0029002900-7.94
Ballia(UP)70.00402345.00244024507.49
Muzzafarnagar(UP)70.007.691870.00280028005.66
Naugarh(UP)44.5018.672321.502475248011.24
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC2660.0024002400NC
Allahabad(UP)40.00NC1175.50265526507.06
Kandi(WB)40.00-11.11821.00262026002.75
Lakhimpur(UP)38.008.571555.00245024606.06
Chintamani(Kar)35.00-37.5541.002300230021.05
Azamgarh(UP)35.00-6.672683.50247524658.79
Gopiganj(UP)34.3082.45107.402800280016.67
Basti(UP)32.0039.131056.502465247010.54
Dadri(UP)30.0050883.00292029206.18
Islampur(WB)28.0012222.0037003700-
Jorhat(ASM)27.50-38.891352.50340034006.25
Kopaganj(UP)27.00-32.5941.002475246510.49
Raiganj(WB)25.008.7204.0035503550-
Balrampur(UP)24.0071.43512.0022252250-5.72
Hanagal(Kar)23.00-48.89467.0019001900NC
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-50580.0024502450-
Asansol(WB)19.20201855.70300030003.45
Bhivandi(Mah)17.00-29.17737.00230023508.49
Sahiyapur(UP)13.0062.5975.502470246512.27
Badayoun(UP)12.00-36.84540.502650266512.77
Jayas(UP)11.00-59.261020.40205020505.13
Sehjanwa(UP)10.00233.33230.002475216014.58
Fatehpur(UP)8.30-55.38802.50236023707.76
Kasganj(UP)8.0060154.0025602550-6.57
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50NC470.40225023004.17
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.00-25198.20310031006.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)6.00NC256.0021002100-
Ruperdeeha(UP)6.00NC323.002250225040.63
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-14.29123.5025752625NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.10-12.5176.402460244011.82
Balarampur(WB)1.81-0.5529.0225802580-3.01
Muskara(UP)1.706.2519.00228022503.64
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC24.0042503850-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.0032003200-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC11.0010000100009.89
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC92.0022002200-56.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC93.0022002200-45.00
Gadaura(UP)0.80-68381.502400230014.29
Published on October 22, 2019
