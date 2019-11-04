Rice Prices

as on : 04-11-2019 10:01:46 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Dibrugarh(ASM)13.50125307.20310031006.16
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.507.14467.0026002600-1.89
Khatra(WB)3.0050571.40265026503.92
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-9.09200.402455245011.59
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC102.0042002200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC103.00420022005.00
Kalimpong(WB)1.00-52.3831.5028002800-39.13
Published on November 04, 2019
