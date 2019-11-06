Rice Prices

as on : 06-11-2019 11:02:00 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.291769.00240024203.90
Dibrugarh(ASM)9.0050337.20310031006.16
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC365.002250230040.63
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC89.0032003000-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC104.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC105.00420042005.00
Published on November 06, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)