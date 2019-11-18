Rice Prices

as on : 18-11-2019 04:41:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Pilibhit(UP)4500.005068212.502520255510.04
Bangalore(Kar)2789.0036.05102816.00465046508.14
Bangarpet(Kar)508.00464.441196.00190018004.40
Etawah(UP)390.0014001892.00255025754.08
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11020.0035003500NC
Shahjahanpur(UP)240.00182.353011.502760274516.95
Baxirhat(WB)240.004.352828.0027502750-5.17
Vilaspur(UP)222.00-4.311209.7024302600-
Barhaj(UP)210.0059263.00238023905.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)200.00253900.00267026752.30
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)180.0056.525280.0020402110-8.31
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)175.00-50.73130.00241523852.77
Hardoi(UP)160.00-206620.0024302440-2.02
Mainpuri(UP)123.00-0.813256.0025402500-8.63
Jorhat(ASM)120.0084.622310.50340034006.25
Burdwan(WB)108.005.881252.00240023504.35
Agra(UP)98.008.894073.00259025705.28
Naugarh(UP)92.508.823576.502500252511.11
Katwa(WB)88.406.511263.7724002350-
Madhoganj(UP)85.00-19.052612.50230023202.68
Lucknow(UP)83.00-33.063325.5069002600206.67
Gazipur(UP)81.0065.315382.50320032807.38
Aligarh(UP)80.00NC3895.00255025402.00
Dahod(Guj)79.503.65658.7040004000-4.76
Sainthia(WB)78.00-39.06409.00247024600.41
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)78.00-1.271570.00240023502.13
Raibareilly(UP)77.50416.67526.002300236013.30
Rampurhat(WB)74.0012.121068.0024402400-2.40
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC2730.0029002900-7.94
Bindki(UP)70.00-657218.00235023504.91
Saharanpur(UP)65.004.841672.5026002600NC
Kalipur(WB)62.00-13.892450.0024002400-
Solapur(Mah)61.00-122.003660-6.09
Mathura(UP)60.00-7.691545.5025602570-1.54
Mohamadabad(UP)58.0093.33176.0027502730-
Allahabad(UP)55.0037.51655.502650260015.22
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-23.083202.50247524709.51
Bareilly(UP)46.0067.271793.50250025408.70
Khalilabad(UP)45.00NC785.00238523859.66
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1280.00346033909.84
Pandua(WB)44.002.332098.00310030503.33
Bhivandi(Mah)43.00138.891013.00235025001.29
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3340.0024002400NC
Gauripur(ASM)40.00-202281.5045004500NC
Karimganj(ASM)40.00100820.0024502450-
Faizabad(UP)40.0042.86879.50242524507.30
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1945.00270027003.85
Kopaganj(UP)39.0034.481285.00246524708.83
Kandi(WB)39.002.63975.0018502600-26.59
Vasai(Mah)38.00NC1479.00339034107.28
Honnali(Kar)36.00-26.53853.002150185024.28
Egra/contai(WB)35.50-1.39430.0025002500NC
Hapur(UP)35.00401105.00266028003.10
Kayamganj(UP)35.00-22.221549.002720270015.25
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.0016.67657.0025002500-3.85
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC904.0029002900-3.33
Jangipura(UP)32.00-11.11988.00236024003.51
Ghaziabad(UP)30.00NC2340.00285029203.64
Dadri(UP)30.00-401183.00287028604.36
Safdarganj(UP)29.0016627.00250024309.65
Chintamani(Kar)28.00-69.23847.002250230015.38
Bahraich(UP)28.00-49.462219.70246024604.68
Sitapur(UP)27.0017.39891.00245024207.31
Islampur(WB)27.00-10490.0038003800-
Muradabad(UP)26.00-7.14710.402570256011.74
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.00-7.14513.502730275018.70
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.004.17638.004000400033.33
Fatehpur(UP)25.0045.351010.30237523659.95
Toofanganj(WB)24.508.89309.90275027501.85
Lalitpur(UP)24.00-7.691392.0023852365-8.27
Saidpurhat (UP)24.00-4280.003200321063.35
Malur(Kar)23.0036051.0035023148-16.58
Wansi(UP)23.00NC934.0021102110NC
Raiganj(WB)23.00-8438.0037003700-
Devariya(UP)22.504.651114.00248024809.73
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00101835.0028002800NC
Paliakala(UP)21.50-17.31669.8022802430-0.87
Pratapgarh(UP)20.0025112.00240024155.73
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-33.33861.20238023604.39
Falakata(WB)20.00NC880.0026002600-7.14
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC620.0026002600-7.14
Choubepur(UP)19.30-0.521604.20246024804.68
Firozabad(UP)19.00-9.52106.2025802570-
Sirsaganj(UP)18.005.88437.0026102620-5.43
Asansol(WB)18.002.392051.46300030002.04
Naanpara(UP)17.80-14.42877.802220222036.62
Farukhabad(UP)17.00-5.56776.502760276016.95
Jayas(UP)17.0013.331084.40205020506.49
Champadanga(WB)17.0021.43555.00315031501.61
Dhekiajuli(ASM)16.00-15.79489.5024002400NC
Banda(UP)16.00-11.11236.50232023504.98
Shamli(UP)16.00-20141.0026452680-5.54
Durgapur(WB)16.00NC1456.6028002800-1.75
Akbarpur(UP)15.0017.19915.20243024008.48
Ghatal(WB)14.0012445.50265026506.00
Purulia(WB)14.00-22.22270.00264026300.76
Kannauj(UP)12.00NC443.502700272520.00
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00-17.24174.0039003700-9.30
Nalbari(ASM)11.00-52.17627.9025002500NC
Hanagal(Kar)11.00-47.62597.0019001900NC
Badayoun(UP)11.0057.14672.502650267519.10
Mirzapur(UP)11.0057.14361.50237524105.32
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC841.0021502150NC
Nadia(WB)10.0025478.0038003800-5.00
Karvi(UP)9.00-28501.50236023705.83
Nawabganj(UP)8.50-29.17440.252450246013.43
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.5030.77601.40225022504.65
Thirthahalli(Kar)8.0033.3322.0035004000-
Mahoba(UP)7.60-20244.1023102310-
Etah(UP)7.507.14291.50255025600.39
Hailakandi(ASM)7.0016.67142.00245024502.08
Kottayam(Ker)7.0016.6734.004000350021.21
Raath(UP)7.00-14.002000-NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.508.33492.0026002600-1.89
Sehjanwa(UP)6.00-40296.002440246012.96
Mangaon(Mah)5.0015090.0028003200-20.00
Fatehabad(UP)5.00-9.09403.90232023203.11
Amroha(UP)5.00-16.6777.80265026401.92
Buland Shahr(UP)5.0025160.80265026450.19
Wazirganj(UP)5.00-10.002650--
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC385.002280225042.50
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.80-28.36406.00310031006.16
Kosikalan(UP)4.80NC223.30253025301.20
Bangarmau(UP)4.50650235.30245024257.69
Tundla(UP)4.50NC228.70256525653.85
Badda(UP)4.205149.5025502500-
Atarra(UP)4.00-33.33302.00236023507.27
Shikohabad(UP)4.00-20119.5027502750-5.17
Kalyani(WB)4.0014.29178.00345034501.47
Uluberia(WB)3.602.8639.2029002900NC
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5169.5025502575-0.39
Ranaghat(WB)3.20NC88.00370037001.37
Holenarsipura(Kar)3.00-86.3657.0034001900-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)3.005027.004000380040.35
Perinthalmanna(Ker)2.90NC20.3030003000-6.25
Khatra(WB)2.708587.2026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-3.85227.802450244516.67
Imphal(Man)2.404.3545.2049004900-
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC30.0018501850-
Baberu(UP)1.80-5.2658.9023452350-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.80NC50.0025452560-4.86
Sonamura(Tri)1.20-6022.4032002700-
Charra(UP)1.202054.20254025501.60
Maudaha(UP)1.2020119.40235023755.62
Robertsganj(UP)1.10-87.06379.30235023505.62
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC46.0042504250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.003200300018.52
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC32.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC114.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC115.00420042005.00
Gadaura(UP)1.00-66.67583.502300230015.00
Ujhani(UP)1.002521.202570257012.23
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.0042.8623.0048004800-
Khair(UP)0.80NC47.30257025704.90
Achnera(UP)0.70NC36.5025602550NC
Published on November 18, 2019
