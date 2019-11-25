Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)2688.0013.5697227.0020252790-
Barhaj(UP)190.0026.679943.00239024006.70
Naugarh(UP)97.5025.813926.502530250012.44
Muzzafarnagar(UP)95.00-29.634360.00265026501.92
Gazipur(UP)87.0014.475708.503160320017.04
Kalipur(WB)78.0011.432746.0024002400-
Chintamani(Kar)60.00114.29967.002300225017.95
Gauripur(ASM)50.0011.112471.5045004500NC
Bhivandi(Mah)50.0016.281113.00234023500.86
Fatehpur(UP)46.50861103.30238023759.17
Bankura Sadar(WB)45.0018.42823.0025002500-3.85
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC3420.0024002400NC
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC2025.00270027008.00
Vasai(Mah)38.00NC1555.00338533907.12
Dadri(UP)30.00-401343.00285028503.64
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)27.003.85567.502720273018.26
Karimganj(ASM)25.00-37.5950.0024502450-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.004.171933.0028002800NC
Firozabad(UP)21.5013.16149.2025752580-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC960.0026002600-7.14
Asansol(WB)20.0012.362127.06300030002.04
Jayas(UP)19.9011.81159.80206020606.46
Durgapur(WB)19.0015.851527.4028002800-1.75
Jafarganj(UP)16.00NC1012.00245024004.26
Champadanga(WB)15.0025609.00315031503.28
Badayoun(UP)12.009.09718.502610267514.98
Mohamadabad(UP)10.0017.65213.0027002760-
Atarra(UP)9.0050332.00238023758.18
Karvi(UP)9.00NC519.50237023606.28
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.50NC618.40225022504.65
Dibrugarh(ASM)7.60-25.49441.60310031006.16
Mangaon(Mah)6.0020102.003500280025.00
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-25183.5025252550-1.75
Gadaura(UP)2.5038.89592.102300230015.00
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC34.0018501850-
Anandnagar(UP)1.60-27.27235.40247024457.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.30-18.7555.8025702565NC
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC50.0039004250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC105.003000300011.11
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC118.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC119.00420042005.00
Ujhani(UP)1.00NC23.202550257012.33
Achnera(UP)0.70NC37.9025402560-0.78
