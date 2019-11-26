Rice Prices

as on : 26-11-2019 12:09:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3108.0015.62103443.0051002025-
Roorkee(Utr)200.00-9.092669.0038202500-
Haathras(UP)156.00-312.007000--
Gondal(UP)122.00-15.287310.5024602460-1.60
Naugarh(UP)95.50-2.054117.502500253011.11
Jorhat(ASM)65.00NC2570.50340034006.25
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC2571.5045004500NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)48.006.67919.0025002500-3.85
Beldanga(WB)45.0012.52115.00270027008.00
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC1370.00345034609.52
Dadri(UP)40.0033.331423.00285028503.64
Fatehpur(UP)32.50-30.111168.30237523808.94
Basti(UP)30.00-14.291412.50247024709.29
Lalitpur(UP)26.00NC1496.0023752390-13.64
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-121977.0028002800NC
Karimganj(ASM)20.00-20990.0024502450-
Farukhabad(UP)19.00-20.83862.502700270014.41
Sirsaganj(UP)18.0020503.0026302650-4.36
Safdarganj(UP)16.00-36709.00246024307.89
Badayoun(UP)15.0025748.502590261014.10
Karvi(UP)12.5038.89544.50234523705.16
Bethuadahari(WB)12.00NC198.0038003900-11.63
Champadanga(WB)12.00-20633.00315031503.28
Panchpedwa(UP)11.00-15.38431.9019901990-10.36
Shikohabad(UP)10.00100149.5026502650-3.64
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC881.0021502150NC
Tamkuhi Road(UP)7.50-11.76633.40225022504.65
Kasganj(UP)6.00NC254.00257025601.58
Sehjanwa(UP)5.00-16.67306.002440244012.96
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC395.002260228041.25
Dibrugarh(ASM)4.40-42.11450.40310031006.16
Melaghar(Tri)3.005050.00280028003.70
Gadaura(UP)2.00-20596.102300230015.00
Ujhani(UP)1.505026.202500255010.13
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC52.0042503900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.003100300014.81
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC120.0042004200-16.00
Murud(Mah)1.00NC121.00420042005.00
Published on November 26, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)