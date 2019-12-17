Rice Prices

as on : 17-12-2019 04:35:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3125.00-49.49141042.00455045505.81
Gadarpur(Utr)2600.0016.18163539.0026203325-
Pilibhit(UP)600.00-14.2993012.502555254012.56
Hardoi(UP)230.009.5210820.00241024508.07
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)180.00-30.777280.00217521752.11
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)180.00-103890.00245024504.70
Barhaj(UP)170.00-10.5311783.00240023904.80
Bindki(UP)150.00258398.00238023705.31
Bharthna(UP)150.00-31.825721.00258025505.31
Lucknow(UP)124.005.084770.502575256010.75
Madhoganj(UP)120.00-27.274698.50228023007.04
Bazpur(Utr)105.502.634698.1023002200-2.13
Ballia(UP)105.002502965.0023302360-3.32
Agra(UP)101.003.065319.00257525601.38
Etawah(UP)100.00NC3512.00257025507.08
Choubepur(UP)98.50584.031899.8023502360NC
Naugarh(UP)96.50-8.535361.502530254513.20
Barabanki(UP)95.001.06959.00238024751.28
Muzzafarnagar(UP)92.008.245534.0026802680-1.11
Katwa(WB)88.500.111440.7724002400-
Fatehpur(UP)86.5092.221648.90238523756.00
Mainpuri(UP)84.006.334808.0025402580-7.64
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)83.006.411736.0024002400NC
Kalipur(WB)82.00-2.383570.0024002400-
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.255145.00255025502.00
Raibareilly(UP)75.00500759.002350236015.76
Allahabad(UP)65.50312056.50255027008.51
Dahod(Guj)64.40188.79832.1040004000-4.76
Mathura(UP)64.003.232287.5025702560-4.81
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00-14.292261.502475247011.99
Saharanpur(UP)53.0017.782308.5026752650-1.47
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-28.574107.502460245011.06
Kayamganj(UP)50.00252199.002750275016.53
Pandua(WB)45.00-102828.0031003100NC
Chitwadagaon(UP)41.0017.14581.002320232010.48
Karimganj(ASM)40.00NC740.00245024502.08
Jaunpur(UP)40.00601233.20236023501.72
Vasai(Mah)38.00-11.631867.00361033604.34
Faizabad(UP)38.00-14.611126.50235023506.82
Jhargram(WB)36.002.861320.003000290011.11
Lalitpur(UP)35.00401840.0023402380-15.98
Kopaganj(UP)35.00-10.261483.002450244511.36
Puranpur(UP)34.00-60.924729.002510247010.33
Bankura Sadar(WB)34.0013.331539.0026002600NC
Nawabganj(UP)32.00166.67567.2516402420-24.07
Devariya(UP)30.00-7.691443.002545254516.74
Mangalore(Kar)27.00-60.87192.00366535001.81
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)26.00-10.34783.502740275019.13
Badayoun(UP)25.0038.891047.502600261514.29
Bareilly(UP)25.00-44.442299.502575255013.19
Rampur(UP)25.00-7.41658.502590258013.35
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-16.672415.00242024007.08
Shamli(UP)25.0013.64327.0026752665-4.46
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-58.33548.002440244012.96
Dadri(UP)25.00251713.00288028808.68
Chintamani(Kar)23.00-42.5450.002600270015.56
Basti(UP)23.00-23.331458.502475247011.99
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)22.00-8.332351.0028002800NC
Sitapur(UP)21.00-161138.00245024559.38
Cachar(ASM)20.00-503820.0024002400NC
Falakata(WB)20.00NC1200.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC860.0026002600-1.89
Asansol(WB)18.311.722293.6829002900-3.33
Naanpara(UP)18.30-26.81129.6022502250-3.23
Durgapur(WB)18.002.271667.3027002700-5.26
Robertsganj(UP)17.5059.09436.30236023804.89
Farukhabad(UP)16.50-21.431150.50275027503.38
Puttur(Kar)15.00-30.003100--
Safdarganj(UP)15.0050853.00247524758.55
Sirsaganj(UP)14.503.57714.0026502640-3.64
Karvi(UP)14.507.41652.50230023305.02
Jayas(UP)14.00-51.721423.20198019802.86
Rasda(UP)13.5035106.00235220-
Champadanga(WB)12.00-20797.00315031505.00
Bangarmau(UP)11.00144.44257.302550245013.33
Honnali(Kar)10.00-72.22873.002250215030.06
Shikohabad(UP)10.00-33.33349.5024502450-10.91
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1001.0021502150NC
Bhivandi(Mah)9.00-77.51311.0023002850-0.86
Ajuha(UP)9.00-18.18173.002475250014.06
Tamkuhi Road(UP)8.90-3.26737.8021502150NC
Bijnaur(UP)8.50-51.43150.102575255011.96
Amroha(UP)8.00NC125.80265026601.92
Lalganj(UP)8.00-36487.002000200018.34
Kasganj(UP)7.00-6.67365.00259025803.19
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)7.00-6.67587.6026002600-1.89
Unnao(UP)6.5012.07140.502550267513.33
Puwaha(UP)6.0020450.20255026506.25
Achalda(UP)6.00-14.29137.302560250034.74
Risia(UP)5.501021.0024502450-
Tundla(UP)5.5022.22309.70256025701.19
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-36.59153.7023202350NC
Nadia(WB)5.00-16.67554.00385038501.32
Baberu(UP)4.507.1487.50229023206.02
Buland Shahr(UP)4.50NC222.80265526601.34
Kosikalan(UP)4.40-10.2283.7025502540-1.16
Auraiya(UP)4.00-50463.602560250021.90
Gadaura(UP)4.00100629.102400230014.29
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5239.5025252550-2.13
Badda(UP)3.50-41.6719.0025502550-
Khatra(WB)3.5040621.0026502650NC
Melaghar(Tri)3.002061.0027002800NC
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-57.14104.4024302480-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.502536.00300038007.14
Imphal(Man)2.40NC74.0049004900-
Charra(UP)2.30-17.8680.20253025450.20
Anandnagar(UP)2.00-16.67273.802520253012.00
Kalimpong(WB)1.905.5655.7029003000-36.96
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.80-2811.80295030000.34
Khair(UP)1.50NC59.3025402570-0.39
Maudaha(UP)1.2050123.40226023205.12
Nandyal(AP)1.00NC62.0042503900-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC125.00320032003.23
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC23.00112001120023.08
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC40.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC138.004200420086.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC139.004200420086.67
Ujhani(UP)1.002544.802560256512.78
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)1.00NC35.4048004800-
Bishenpur(Man)0.9012.521.5049004900-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC45.3025502540-0.39
Published on December 17, 2019
