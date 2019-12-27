Rice Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:07:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2214.00-8.02154648.00455045505.81
Gadarpur(Utr)2002.00-44.44190213.0023132320-
Soharatgarh(UP)1020.00254002365.50248024709.98
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12760.0035003500NC
Hardoi(UP)190.00-2412120.002470246010.76
Bindki(UP)180.00-109378.00237023804.87
Bharthna(UP)170.0013.336761.00257025604.90
Bazpur(Utr)150.50181.315873.50245024502.08
Barhaj(UP)140.00-17.6513123.00238023803.48
Lucknow(UP)118.008.265469.502575256510.75
Sahiyapur(UP)100.00NC2841.502450245010.36
Choubepur(UP)98.001.032289.80246023604.68
Pilibhit(UP)90.00-4094992.502600260014.54
Mainpuri(UP)90.0012.55464.0025402545-7.64
Gazipur(UP)88.00106686.50312031207.59
Ballia(UP)80.00-203425.0023302340-1.69
Etawah(UP)80.00-30.434106.00258025507.50
Kasganj(UP)80.00116.22613.00260025903.17
Kalipur(WB)80.002.564046.0024002400-
Kasimbazar(WB)77.001.991276.5026502630-2.75
Muzzafarnagar(UP)75.002756064.0027102725-0.73
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC3710.0029002900-7.94
Kalna(WB)65.503.151763.5029802980-0.67
Jorhat(ASM)65.0044.443050.50340034006.25
Mathura(UP)64.003.232793.5025602560-5.19
Sehjanwa(UP)60.0020878.002490250015.28
Fatehpur(UP)55.00-40.542311.90238023805.78
Pandua(WB)55.00NC3152.0031003100NC
Bareilly(UP)54.00-102667.502590260013.85
Gauripur(ASM)50.00NC3201.5045004500NC
Saharanpur(UP)45.00-23.732626.5026952680-0.74
Vasai(Mah)41.00NC2105.00349034950.87
Cachar(ASM)40.00NC4020.0024002400NC
Khalilabad(UP)40.00-11.111415.00244024508.93
Islampur(WB)40.00-4.76924.0036003700-
Raiganj(WB)37.0019.35744.0035003650-
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC1530.002900290011.54
Rampur(UP)30.0020718.502640259015.54
Dadri(UP)30.00501863.00285028707.55
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00NC1833.0026002600NC
Sitapur(UP)27.5014.581379.00241024107.59
Gajol(WB)27.50-1.79221.0026502700-
Chintamani(Kar)27.00-55.741739.002300230021.05
Lakhimpur(UP)27.0082635.00241024306.17
Howly(ASM)26.00-19.25751.40260025006.12
Basti(UP)26.00-13.331650.502465246011.54
Ulhasnagar(Mah)25.00-3.85888.004600350031.43
Mohamadabad(UP)25.0025521.0027002680-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)25.00252553.00280028001.82
Lalitpur(UP)24.00-11.112057.0024302400-12.75
Jaunpur(UP)20.00-501449.20233023300.43
Chorichora(UP)20.00NC628.002555255014.06
Asansol(WB)18.603.332441.6829002900-3.33
Farukhabad(UP)18.00NC1322.50275027503.77
Jayas(UP)18.00-49.31574.40195019601.30
Durgapur(WB)18.005.881811.3027002700-5.26
Nalbari(ASM)17.00-27.66800.3025002500-1.96
Banda(UP)17.006.25398.50228022505.07
Robertsganj(UP)16.5050491.30238023705.78
Kolar(Kar)16.00220462.005298520321.68
Shamli(UP)16.00NC450.0027102710-3.21
Champadanga(WB)15.0025913.00315031503.28
Karvi(UP)14.00-3.45739.50231523005.71
Kannauj(UP)12.201.67657.902750275012.24
Tamkuhi Road(UP)11.5035.29812.6021502150NC
Panchpedwa(UP)11.00-8.33513.5019801925-11.01
Akbarpur(UP)10.50-4.551139.60237523706.98
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC1101.0021502150NC
Safdarganj(UP)10.00NC943.0017902470-21.49
Mahoba(UP)9.2041.54400.9023502320-
Auraiya(UP)8.00-11.11501.602570256022.38
Bangarmau(UP)8.00-20317.302650270017.78
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11413.50257025501.98
Dibrugarh(ASM)6.80-31.31594.60310031006.16
Hailakandi(ASM)6.00-14.29194.0024002450NC
Achalda(UP)6.0050157.302500255031.58
Baberu(UP)5.00-13.79109.10228023005.56
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67471.50245024567.93
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-50100.0022902250-
Nadia(WB)5.0025592.0037503750-1.32
Mulabagilu(Kar)4.00-8.005400--
Mangaon(Mah)4.00-42.86156.003500350025.00
Kosikalan(UP)3.80-2.56324.1025402530-1.55
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC233.00345034501.47
Khair(UP)3.00NC75.30256025600.39
Gadaura(UP)2.80-6.67656.702400240014.29
Imphal(Man)2.50NC84.0049004900-
Anandnagar(UP)2.40-14.29298.802535253515.23
Melaghar(Tri)2.00-2070.0027002700NC
Mothkur(UP)1.80-3.602100--
Kalimpong(WB)1.60-15.7962.7029002900-36.96
Muskara(UP)1.40-6.6760.2022502300NC
Badda(UP)1.20-7029.4026502600-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC135.00320032003.23
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC50.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC150.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC151.0042004200-41.67
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC30.6026102570-
Bishenpur(Man)1.00NC27.3047004900-
Lamlong Bazaar(Man)0.80-2041.4048004800-
Thoubal(Man)0.60-14.297.6044004400-
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
rice (commodity)