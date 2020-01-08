Rice Prices

as on : 08-01-2020 04:21:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1638.00-48.8862668.00435043501.16
Sultanpur(UP)500.0011.113570.0023752375-0.42
Bangarpet(Kar)347.00-1754.002100--
Hardoi(UP)240.00-7.694880.00246024409.82
Sehjanwa(UP)200.00-201175.002500249015.74
Chorichora(UP)170.00-403.002560-14.03
Gondal(UP)152.50-0.972529.0024402440-3.17
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)140.007.692470.00230023258.24
Barhaj(UP)140.00404650.00242024205.22
Mainpuri(UP)130.001.562224.5025002525-8.09
Pilibhit(UP)100.00-11.545803.002560257010.11
Lucknow(UP)99.001.021946.00250025757.30
Azamgarh(UP)97.50-7.141196.50245024509.38
Gangavathi(Kar)95.00-95.002075--
Agra(UP)92.005.751794.00254525301.39
Bazpur(Utr)90.1087.711688.0024502300NC
Choubepur(UP)87.50-0.57594.1524602400-4.47
Fatehpur(UP)81.5031.66940.60237023754.87
Kalipur(WB)80.00-1406.002400-6.67
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.251690.00255025502.00
Ballia(UP)70.00-22.221085.00237523600.64
Mathura(UP)70.006.061274.0025602580-10.49
Allahabad(UP)60.00-7.69900.502600255013.04
Hapur(UP)60.0020170.0027602750-0.36
Sahiyapur(UP)60.00201202.002520253012.75
Madhoganj(UP)60.009.091883.002320233014.29
Saharanpur(UP)53.0020.451117.0027002700-2.35
Bahraich(UP)52.80-16.85397.60245024503.81
Kalna(WB)50.50-1.94734.0029802300-0.67
Pandua(WB)50.00-1168.003150-1.61
Etawah(UP)40.00-201767.502575257510.28
Khalilabad(UP)40.0033.33510.0025252550-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.00-46.672771.0027002700-2.00
Kayamganj(UP)40.00-20952.002760276011.29
Kandi(WB)40.00-11.11490.00260026106.12
Bareilly(UP)39.00-9.3880.002600258011.11
Faizabad(UP)37.00-1.33375.50238023606.97
Kopaganj(UP)37.0027.59552.002455245510.84
Meerut(UP)36.00-36.002725--1.80
Bhivandi(Mah)35.009.38640.0021501950-34.85
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-2.78756.5024502450-7.20
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.00-7.89989.0026002600-
Pratapgarh(UP)30.0017.65205.0024402460-
Badayoun(UP)30.0020518.502610262010.59
Muradabad(UP)30.00-497.002580-9.79
Pukhrayan(UP)30.00-290.002200-1.38
Jaunpur(UP)29.009.43507.50234523451.52
Jangipura(UP)28.007.69277.00233023004.02
Puranpur(UP)27.505.771346.002550254037.10
Basti(UP)27.00-10548.502520252013.77
Firozabad(UP)26.00-229.102750--
Raibareilly(UP)26.004757.002400240011.11
Chintamani(Kar)25.0092.31273.0026002600-
Mangalore(Kar)25.004.17168.0037003700-
Atarra(UP)25.00-16.67371.5022002200-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-430.002825-3.67
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-16.67833.00242024007.56
Sitapur(UP)24.00-4502.50247024509.78
Jafarganj(UP)24.00-44.19238.00247024909.78
Nawabganj(UP)23.00-197.002425--
Devariya(UP)22.5050373.502490255014.75
Ulhasnagar(Mah)22.00-278.004500-28.57
Islampur(WB)20.00-50464.0034503450-
Raiganj(WB)20.00-42.86373.0033503350-
Falakata(WB)20.00NC340.0026002600-1.89
Alipurduar(WB)20.00-280.002600-NC
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)20.00-134.003200-21.21
Mohamadabad(UP)19.00171.43286.5027002730-
Naanpara(UP)18.408.24361.3022152230-3.70
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)18.00-10640.00280028001.82
Moodigere(Kar)17.00-18.002500--
Sirsaganj(UP)16.00-3.03302.5026402630-4.35
Kolaghat(WB)16.00-108.003200-22.14
Champadanga(WB)15.00-330.003200-4.92
Fatehabad(UP)12.00-4116.30232023204.50
Farukhabad(UP)12.00-33.33467.00278027504.91
Kaliaganj(WB)12.00-91.003250--
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)11.701.7467.6030003000NC
Mahoba(UP)11.00-177.202325-6.41
Tamkuhi Road(UP)11.0015.79247.3021502150NC
Shamli(UP)11.00-50250.5027102700-
Kannauj(UP)11.00-243.702720-6.67
Paliakala(UP)11.0029.41147.50231022902.67
Vishalpur(UP)10.00-234.402460-5.13
Karvi(UP)9.50-13.64263.50234023156.36
Ghatal(WB)9.00-43.75214.00270027008.00
Sankeshwar(Kar)8.00-564.004820--
Puwaha(UP)8.00NC116.702650265012.53
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.1169.0025502525-
Kasganj(UP)7.00-12.5283.50258025605.74
Safdarganj(UP)7.00NC338.00235023502.17
Etah(UP)6.50-141.002570-2.39
Lalganj(UP)6.50-16.67138.6020002000-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)6.50-124.802600--1.89
Tundla(UP)6.002086.5025402565NC
Kolar(Kar)5.00-227.005324--
Mulabagilu(Kar)5.00-5.004300--
Khurja(UP)5.00-16.67159.70265026401.34
Nadia(WB)5.00-28.57155.0038503850-6.10
Asansol(WB)4.90-73.51398.5928202820-6.00
Risia(UP)4.70-25.702450--
Unnao(UP)4.50-30.302650-19.10
Durgapur(WB)4.50-76.8358.7527202720-
Anandnagar(UP)3.5045.8387.902545256014.13
Uluberia(WB)3.50-2.7817.6029002900-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.20-28.702330--
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00NC85.5025002500-4.76
Tulsipur(UP)3.00-2536.7024252425-
Buland Shahr(UP)2.50-28.5785.00266026702.31
Khatra(WB)2.50-60.502650-NC
Ranaghat(WB)2.50-10.7139.60380038005.56
Charra(UP)2.40-14.2939.00254025301.60
Muskara(UP)1.50-6.2527.00235023603.98
Bilsi(UP)1.30304.7025102520-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC41.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC41.0042004200-41.67
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-16.302550--
Achnera(UP)0.80NC12.40256025500.79
Published on January 08, 2020
