Rice Prices

as on : 05-02-2020 03:55:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1693.0022.7776358.00445043503.49
Sultanpur(UP)400.00-33.334570.0023652380-0.84
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC5800.0035003500NC
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.0011.113235.00218023403.07
Barhaj(UP)160.0014.295755.00238024005.78
Gondal(UP)152.50-2.873444.5024502450-3.16
Azamgarh(UP)120.00-7.691879.002490249010.67
Mainpuri(UP)108.00-3.572927.5025502560-3.77
Agra(UP)105.0029.632343.00256025500.79
Lucknow(UP)100.00-5.662653.00250025506.38
Bindki(UP)100.00-16.674039.00243024007.52
Kalipur(WB)88.007.321736.00240024002.13
Kasimbazar(WB)82.501.85776.5027002700-0.92
Madhoganj(UP)82.0026.152392.002350235015.76
Pilibhit(UP)80.0077.7846336.00257525408.65
Mathura(UP)80.0033.331770.0025502570-5.56
Aligarh(UP)75.00NC2290.00254025500.79
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00NC1610.0029002900-3.33
Fatehpur(UP)68.5024.551329.60238023804.85
Chintamani(Kar)67.0063.41991.002200220015.79
Jangipur(WB)66.50-132.002965--
Muzzafarnagar(UP)65.008.333238.0026902730-0.37
Bankura Sadar(WB)54.00201250.0026002600-
Kayamganj(UP)45.00NC1322.0025602560-1.92
Atarra(UP)40.005.26517.002350230011.90
Etawah(UP)40.0014.292074.502700271016.88
Faizabad(UP)40.00-6.98495.502475245011.24
Ghaziabad(UP)40.00185.71551.00280028003.70
Khalilabad(UP)40.00-20755.002525252517.44
Pandua(WB)40.00-4.761290.003400325017.24
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)40.0033.33831.00280028001.82
Lalitpur(UP)38.005.56975.0024702480-6.26
Bareilly(UP)37.50-21.881170.50262525859.83
Egra/contai(WB)36.50-219.002500-4.17
Jhargram(WB)36.00NC525.00300029003.45
Basti(UP)31.5036.96779.502500247510.13
Jaunpur(UP)30.003.45644.20240023853.23
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC691.00261026109.66
Puranpur(UP)30.00201476.00254525406.04
Bidar(Kar)28.003.755.0025002500-
Nawabganj(UP)28.0016.67319.002450244542.44
Asansol(WB)26.00NC533.0928002800-6.67
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-10.711065.00248024806.90
Ulhasnagar(Mah)24.004.35325.0035004000NC
Sahiyapur(UP)24.00-71.761512.00249024759.45
Balrampur(UP)23.0015286.0021402150-10.08
Firozabad(UP)21.50-14388.6028252810-
Durgapur(WB)21.0010.53476.2527002700-
Naanpara(UP)20.4033.33484.4022902275-2.55
Badayoun(UP)20.00-25.93776.50262026008.04
Sitapur(UP)20.00-16.67620.50247024878.57
Devariya(UP)20.00-6.98481.50245525504.69
Falakata(WB)20.00NC420.0026002600NC
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC380.0026002600NC
Pratapgarh(UP)19.0011.76256.00243524509.19
Shamli(UP)19.00-5354.5027252730-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)19.00-26.92460.002560260014.80
Kolar(Kar)18.00-30.77271.0051165193-
Paliakala(UP)18.0044200.50238023655.08
Sirsaganj(UP)17.0017.24366.0026402650-4.00
Ghatal(WB)16.0023.08243.00275027505.77
Champadanga(WB)16.00NC396.00340033007.94
Jhansi(UP)15.0066.67112.0023602365-0.21
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-7.14549.0025502550-3.77
Palghar(Mah)12.00-47.003700--
Etah(UP)12.00140195.50256025801.19
Utraula(UP)12.00-17.2449.5021402150-
Kannauj(UP)12.009.09324.20261025500.38
Mahoba(UP)11.50-14.81229.60234022857.09
Tamkuhi Road(UP)11.5053.33308.3021502150NC
Karvi(UP)11.50-39.47319.00232023103.57
Akbarpur(UP)11.004.76303.302455246010.09
Choubepur(UP)10.25-0.49978.7023002400-11.20
T. Narasipura(Kar)10.00-10.001550--
Bangarmau(UP)10.00-9.09150.102530255011.21
Jhijhank(UP)10.0010089.0022202250-
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0012.525.0021002000-
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC101.002565256011.52
Bharwari(UP)7.5015.3820.6025102530-
Mirzapur(UP)7.00-6.67139.50248524909.96
Lalganj(UP)6.50-7.14192.0020152015-
Auraiya(UP)6.0020179.302690270025.12
Vishalpur(UP)6.00114.29255.20254024805.83
Anandnagar(UP)5.50120118.602555254013.56
Mawana(UP)5.00-16.6755.5027302740-
Achalda(UP)5.0025104.102650255019.91
Risia(UP)5.00NC44.4024502450-
Tundla(UP)5.00100119.5025502560-0.20
Dahod(Guj)4.80-52409.3040004000-4.76
Sonamura(Tri)4.10156.2532.6027002700-
Gadaura(UP)4.00166.67163.302300230021.05
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC108.0026252600-1.32
Puwaha(UP)4.00-50151.702550260010.87
Kosikalan(UP)3.802.7123.3025452560-2.12
Charra(UP)3.506.0655.8025302550NC
Holenarsipura(Kar)3.00-3.003000--
Buland Shahr(UP)3.0020105.5026502630-0.38
Hardoi(UP)2.80-99.395682.80250024604.17
Ranaghat(WB)2.80NC51.20390039008.33
Khurja(UP)2.5025171.20264026400.38
Fatehabad(UP)2.20NC137.70232023203.11
Tulsipur(UP)2.00-55.5615.2024302400-
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.33355.00247024657.39
Muskara(UP)1.9018.7533.40236022504.42
Maudaha(UP)1.50-2514.60230022806.48
Wazirganj(UP)1.202022.3025702570-
Boxonagar(Tri)1.1037.55.5027002700-
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC18.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC52.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC52.0042004200-41.67
Jasra(UP)1.00-16.672.202650265010.42
Dasda(Tri)0.80NC2.9025002500-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC16.4025502550NC
Published on February 05, 2020
