Rice Prices

as on : 07-02-2020 12:55:21 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2317.0036.8678675.00445044503.49
Honnali(Kar)49.00-31.94393.0018751860-
Chintamani(Kar)45.0080318.0026002600-
Vasai(Mah)40.0014.29976.0034153410-0.15
Ulhasnagar(Mah)21.00-12.5346.004100350017.14
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC19.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC53.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC53.0042004200-41.67
Published on February 07, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)