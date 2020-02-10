Rice Prices

as on : 10-02-2020 03:50:19 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)5583.00140.9684258.00445044503.49
Hardoi(UP)300.0010614.295982.80245025002.08
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)220.00103455.002360218011.58
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)197.001.031314.00247524854.21
Gondal(UP)150.00-1.643594.5024502450-3.16
Lucknow(UP)136.00362789.00250025006.38
Mainpuri(UP)108.00NC3035.5025552550-3.58
Burdwan(WB)102.00-312.002300-NC
Barhaj(UP)100.00-37.55855.002450238011.36
Bazpur(Utr)100.00129.362008.6022002300-6.38
Agra(UP)99.00-5.712442.00256525600.98
Azamgarh(UP)98.00-18.331977.002485249010.44
Katwa(WB)88.00-88.002300--
Kasimbazar(WB)83.000.61859.5027252700NC
Kalipur(WB)82.00-6.821818.00240024002.13
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)78.00-78.002300--
Aligarh(UP)75.00NC2365.00255025401.19
Madhoganj(UP)70.00-14.632462.002350235015.76
Jangipur(WB)66.00-0.75198.0029752965-
Mathura(UP)65.00-18.751835.0025702550-4.81
Bareilly(UP)62.5066.671233.00258526258.16
Muzzafarnagar(UP)60.00-7.693298.0027002690NC
Dahod(Guj)58.201112.5467.5041504000-1.19
Pilibhit(UP)55.00-31.2546391.00256525758.23
Fatehpur(UP)52.00-24.091381.60238023804.39
Bankura Sadar(WB)50.00-7.411300.0026002600-
Kandi(WB)49.0013.95709.50260026006.12
Khalilabad(UP)45.0012.5800.002550252518.60
Saharanpur(UP)43.00-18.871414.00268527350.19
Allahabad(UP)40.00NC1156.002620258013.91
Dadri(UP)40.00100830.00272027500.74
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC735.0027002700-1.82
Pandua(WB)38.00-51328.003400340017.24
Egra/contai(WB)36.50NC255.50250025004.17
Banda(UP)36.00125204.50234023156.36
Jafarganj(UP)36.0050417.002420248010.00
Vasai(Mah)35.00-12.51011.0034103415-0.29
Teliamura(Tri)35.00-12.5115.0028002800-6.67
Vishalpur(UP)35.00483.33290.2023852540-0.63
Jhargram(WB)35.00-2.78560.0029003000NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)32.00-20863.00280028001.82
Kayamganj(UP)30.00-33.331352.0025802560-1.15
Islampur(WB)30.00NC581.0034503500-
Firozabad(UP)29.0034.88417.6028202825-
Saidpurhat (UP)27.00-166.003000-2.04
Raiganj(WB)27.00-6.9483.0033503400-
Bijnaur(UP)25.0056.2599.002600261010.17
Sahiyapur(UP)25.004.171537.00250024909.89
Partaval(UP)25.0025335.50241524106.86
Sitapur(UP)24.0020644.50247024708.57
Chintamani(Kar)23.00-65.671014.002600220036.84
Asansol(WB)22.00-15.38555.0928002800-6.67
Devariya(UP)21.507.5503.00246024554.90
Bhivandi(Mah)21.0075745.0028502240-37.36
Durgapur(WB)21.00NC497.2527002700-
Falakata(WB)20.00-20.002600--
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC400.0026002600NC
Naanpara(UP)18.20-10.78502.6023002290-2.13
Badayoun(UP)18.00-10794.50260026207.22
Kicchha(Utr)18.00-36.17478.702250220021.62
Champadanga(WB)16.00NC412.00340034007.94
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-89.761107.502460242013.89
Soharatgarh(UP)15.00-36.171152.50253525509.50
Mohamadabad(UP)15.00-66.67436.0025602550-
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-11.76381.0026302640-4.36
Sehjanwa(UP)15.00-57.141385.002555254518.29
Paliakala(UP)15.00-16.67215.50241023806.40
Ghatal(WB)15.00-6.25258.00275027505.77
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69563.0025102550-5.28
Kannauj(UP)14.0016.67338.2025002610-3.85
Jaunpur(UP)12.50-58.33656.70240024003.23
Choubepur(UP)12.2519.51990.9523102300-10.81
Bangarmau(UP)12.0020162.102550253012.09
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)12.00-36.84472.00253025605.42
Akbarpur(UP)10.20-7.27313.502470245510.76
Somvarpet(Kar)10.00-10.001800-NC
Mawana(UP)10.0010065.5027002730-
Shikohabad(UP)10.00NC213.0023502350-4.86
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC121.0033503350-
Lalganj(UP)8.5030.77200.5020152015-
Mahoba(UP)8.00-30.43237.60236523408.24
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5108.002555256511.09
Nadia(WB)7.0040172.00390039502.63
Etah(UP)6.00-50201.50257025601.58
Tundla(UP)6.0020125.50256025500.99
Etawah(UP)5.00-87.52079.502680270016.02
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-28.57144.50248024859.25
Achalda(UP)5.00NC109.102600265017.65
Maharajganj(UP)5.00-20.001950--15.22
Ruperdeeha(UP)5.00NC141.00225022502.27
Kosikalan(UP)4.5018.42127.8025502545-4.85
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC112.0026252625-1.32
Sonamura(Tri)3.80-7.3236.4027002700-
Gadaura(UP)3.50-12.5166.802300230021.05
Khatra(WB)3.5034.6273.0026502650NC
Kalyani(WB)3.50NC66.5034003400NC
Khair(UP)2.8055.5635.30256025501.59
Anandnagar(UP)2.60-52.73121.202560255511.30
Charra(UP)2.60-25.7158.40254025300.40
Khurja(UP)2.604173.8026302640NC
Ranaghat(WB)2.60-7.1453.80390039008.33
Amroha(UP)2.00-33.3340.0025802600-0.77
Vilthararoad(UP)1.80-8026.8021002100-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.50-11.7614.0029802980-
Maudaha(UP)1.40-6.6716.00235023008.80
Penugonda(Mah)1.00NC20.00409040900.25
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC54.0042004200-41.67
Murud(Mah)1.00NC54.0042004200-41.67
Dasda(Tri)1.00253.9025002500-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC17.2025502550NC
Published on February 10, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)