Rice Prices

as on : 12-02-2020 11:25:53 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bindki(UP)100.00NC4139.00240024306.19
Aligarh(UP)75.00NC2440.00254025500.79
Gazipur(UP)51.006.251410.0031203100-0.95
Bankura Sadar(WB)50.00NC1350.0026002600-
Vilaspur(UP)47.508.45801.3026252610-
Puranpur(UP)35.0016.671511.00257025457.98
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)35.009.38898.00280028001.82
Jafarganj(UP)34.00-5.56451.002420242010.00
Sehjanwa(UP)22.5012.51427.502440254512.96
Tamkuhi Road(UP)9.50-17.39317.8021502150NC
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0028.5742.8021002100-
Achalda(UP)5.0025118.102620260018.55
Anandnagar(UP)4.5066.67128.402550254515.91
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC40.0030003300NC
Published on February 12, 2020
