Rice Prices

as on : 18-02-2020 11:12:32 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)140.00405995.002450245012.39
Ballia(UP)100.001011.111474.00245024603.81
Aligarh(UP)80.006.672520.00254025400.79
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC720.003680358025.81
Fatehpur(UP)43.00-20.071478.40238523954.61
Lakhimpur(UP)38.002.71175.00245024504.93
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00751507.502535254017.36
Pilibhit(UP)24.00-56.3646415.00244525650.82
Shahganj(UP)18.00NC53.0023402430-
Soharatgarh(UP)16.50-2.941202.00252025207.23
Vilthararoad(UP)7.00-22.2249.8021002100-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)6.50NC330.8021502150NC
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020150.50247024808.33
Achalda(UP)5.00NC128.102600265017.65
Safdarganj(UP)3.0050358.00245524706.74
Anandnagar(UP)2.50-44.44130.902550255010.87
Khair(UP)2.0010038.30255025501.19
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0032003200-5.88
Published on February 18, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)