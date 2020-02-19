Rice Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:16 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-7.891210.00246024505.35
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-14.291537.502540253517.59
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC45.0033003200-2.94
Published on February 19, 2020
