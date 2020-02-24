Rice Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Aligarh(UP)75.00-6.252595.00255025401.19
Bazpur(Utr)75.00-252083.6023002200-6.12
Bankura Sadar(WB)60.00201410.0026002600-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)42.0020940.00280028001.82
Manvi(Kar)28.00-347.001850--
Kayamganj(UP)25.00-16.671377.0025402580-2.68
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.671562.502535254017.36
Badayoun(UP)22.00-72.5913.50262026256.94
Paliakala(UP)16.5010232.00241024106.17
Karvi(UP)14.5061.11342.50233023205.91
Vilthararoad(UP)9.0028.5758.8021002100-
Khair(UP)2.402040.70255025501.19
Tikonia(UP)1.30-7449.6022002975-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC47.00320033003.23
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)