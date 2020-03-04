Rice Prices

as on : 04-03-2020 11:28:14 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Chorichora(UP)250.0011.11878.002565255514.25
Bindki(UP)200.001004339.00238024005.31
Bareilly(UP)41.00-34.41274.00262025856.50
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1310.00246024507.89
Sehjanwa(UP)35.00401597.502500253515.74
Badayoun(UP)30.0036.36943.50262526207.58
Robertsganj(UP)21.5053.57137.10238023606.25
Anandnagar(UP)4.5066.67143.502560255011.30
Achalda(UP)4.00NC136.10240026008.60
Akbarpur(UP)3.50-83.33338.00245024607.46
Published on March 04, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)