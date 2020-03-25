Rice Prices

as on : 25-03-2020 03:15:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jangipur(WB)65.50-0.76329.5029752960-
Kandi(WB)45.00-10804.50260026004.00
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC810.003650354017.74
Egra/contai(WB)35.50NC326.50260026008.33
Firozabad(UP)31.00-10.14521.6028752870-
Memari(WB)22.00-37.1485.0024002300-
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00-9.68410.5026402660-4.00
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-20159.902560255511.30
Published on March 25, 2020
