Rice Prices

as on : 27-03-2020 04:48:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC6960.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)290.009.434017.0036003800-
Jangipur(WB)65.50NC395.0029752975-
Shikaripura(Kar)65.00-114.003619--
Kandi(WB)45.00NC849.50260026004.00
Honnali(Kar)35.00-2.78513.00198019807.03
Beldanga(WB)30.00-33.33845.00280026003.70
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)27.50957.69425.404500450050.00
Pandua(WB)26.0041411.003600340026.32
Gangavathi(Kar)17.00-82.11112.0026002075-
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.00-251445.0026002500-
Kasimbazar(WB)15.00-80.77952.50276026003.18
Sheoraphuly(WB)9.00-15.8950.803700310023.33
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-64.29959.00285028503.64
Gadaura(UP)3.5040177.502300230015.00
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)3.20-8.5787.00320032006.67
Balarampur(WB)1.83-1.0814.62265025802.71
Sonamura(Tri)1.80NC40.0029002600-
Islampur(WB)1.50-92.5602.5036503550-
Raiganj(WB)1.20-94.55506.2035503450-
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3328.503000280011.11
Boxonagar(Tri)1.00-16.677.7029002800-
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.518.70263025803.14
Published on March 27, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)