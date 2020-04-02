Rice Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:36 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2427.000.8389092.005000395016.28
Bangarpet(Kar)337.00-337.003200--
Barhaj(UP)90.00-35.716445.002520251010.04
Agra(UP)68.0078.952755.00257025902.39
Jangipur(WB)65.50NC460.5029702975-
Chintamani(Kar)61.00221180.002250220018.42
Chorichora(UP)60.00201048.002500252511.36
Bareilly(UP)55.00266.671371.50270026008.87
Bhadravathi(Kar)46.00-46.002000-11.11
Ballia(UP)45.00-101719.00245024704.70
Mangalore(Kar)42.00-49.4341.0035003500-
Azamgarh(UP)40.00-602248.00255025006.92
Devariya(UP)40.00-11.11685.50256025654.49
Firozabad(UP)35.0012.9556.6028752875-
Khalilabad(UP)35.00-12.5910.00245025308.41
Gazipur(UP)33.00321595.0031503120-2.78
Puranpur(UP)30.5010.911639.00267026108.98
Pilibhit(UP)30.00-2546525.00260024005.26
Maur(UP)29.00-29.002525-11.73
Kopaganj(UP)29.00-17.14726.00252524805.65
Pandua(WB)25.00-3.851462.003700370029.82
Shimoga(Kar)23.00-55.7775.0027752130-
Gorakhpur(UP)21.005368.7025302540-
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-33.331657.00250025605.93
Chitwadagaon(UP)20.00NC276.002430245015.71
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC440.0023502350-9.62
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)18.00-551582.0068002480188.14
Rasda(UP)16.006.67200.50243018251004.55
Vishalpur(UP)15.00NC320.20261024504.40
Choubepur(UP)14.50-17.141070.4524252400-9.35
Banda(UP)12.50-16.67232.00237523605.56
Honnali(Kar)10.00-72.2246.0034803200-
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-33.331410.00253024709.05
Utraula(UP)10.00212.597.7024002400-
Etah(UP)8.0014.29222.5025502590-0.78
Bankura Sadar(WB)8.00-33.331465.0026002600-
Farukhabad(UP)7.00180632.50284028507.58
Ajuha(UP)7.0016.67121.002600260011.83
Mohamadabad(UP)5.50-75509.5025802530-
Pukhrayan(UP)5.0025329.00245024308.89
Kannauj(UP)5.00-58.33369.2025502500-1.92
Unnao(UP)4.0014.2959.802575255014.44
Achalda(UP)4.00NC152.102600265017.65
Bharwari(UP)4.00-2029.6026502650-
Kosikalan(UP)3.5016.67146.0026502630NC
Kalyanpur(Tri)3.40-7.002890-2.12
Bishalgarh(Tri)3.00-8.003700--
Bindki(UP)3.00-254346.00228022800.44
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-75129.0024602340-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.50212.55.1024602450-
Boxonagar(Tri)2.201209.9028002900-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.204.76161.5026202650-1.13
Gandacharra(Tri)2.00185.712.7028752980-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-42.861262.00253025206.08
Nadia(WB)2.00NC176.00400040005.26
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.00-42.86964.50285028503.64
Khatra(WB)1.9011.7683.4026502650NC
Kaliaganj(WB)1.5066.67123.4033503250-
Jasra(UP)1.30303.502620265013.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-7.69162.402555258011.09
Chandoli(UP)1.20-523.70245024254.70
Raiganj(WB)1.1022.22508.2033003350-
Risia(UP)1.00-5053.4024602460-
Jafarganj(UP)1.00-96.55515.002560243034.03
Islampur(WB)1.00-16.67604.7034003450-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-0.803000--
Published on April 02, 2020
