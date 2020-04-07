Rice Prices

as on : 07-04-2020 03:13:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC7540.0035003500NC
Bangarpet(Kar)264.00-37.292590.0020502100-
Barhaj(UP)100.0011.116545.00250025209.17
Hardoi(UP)70.00-46.156182.80254024608.09
Azamgarh(UP)65.0062.52313.00254025506.50
Mathura(UP)58.0061.112063.0026002580-3.70
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)52.00-52.003400--
Aligarh(UP)50.00252825.00256025402.40
Barabanki(UP)50.00-41.18409.00247024006.47
Faizabad(UP)45.0050669.50240024755.26
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-103705.00241523508.30
Saharanpur(UP)43.0013.161531.00272526600.93
Vilaspur(UP)43.002.38886.302650263012.77
Gazipur(UP)42.0027.271637.0031603150-2.47
Agra(UP)40.00-41.182795.00262025704.38
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00NC1732.502550255018.06
Chorichora(UP)40.00-33.331088.002565250014.25
Allahabad(UP)35.00751211.002630255013.36
Jafarganj(UP)32.003100547.002400256025.65
Maur(UP)31.006.960.002545252512.61
Kopaganj(UP)31.006.9757.00254525256.49
Devariya(UP)30.00-25715.50256525604.69
Egra/contai(WB)28.00-21.13354.502700260012.50
Nanjangud(Kar)27.00-27.003300--
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-16.6746550.00260526005.47
Chitwadagaon(UP)25.0025301.002440243016.19
Honnali(Kar)23.00-23.003115--
Mainpuri(UP)23.00-70.513136.5026102540-4.40
Sahiyapur(UP)21.0051678.00250025005.93
Puranpur(UP)20.50-32.791659.50264026707.76
Khalilabad(UP)20.00-42.86930.002550245012.83
Paliakala(UP)19.5011.43269.002520242033.33
Chintamani(Kar)19.00NC368.002600260015.56
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)18.50-32.73443.905000450066.67
Basti(UP)18.00-28847.50250025255.71
Etawah(UP)18.00-282156.50248025008.77
Bharthna(UP)18.00-102019.002500252010.13
Kasimbazar(WB)17.5025984.003000290012.15
Jaunpur(UP)17.0054.55740.70241023803.88
Balrampur(UP)17.00183.33373.00240024003.23
Bahraich(UP)16.50450792.8023702350-1.66
Gorakhpur(UP)16.00-23.81384.7026402530-
Sirsaganj(UP)15.50-3.12457.0026402640-4.69
Puwaha(UP)15.00275182.702650250020.45
Bankura Sadar(WB)15.0087.51480.0026002600-
Raath(UP)14.007564.0020502100-
Manvi(Kar)13.00-53.57360.0018001850-
Kayamganj(UP)13.00-27.781450.00276027504.94
Rasda(UP)13.00-18.75213.50245024301013.64
Pratapgarh(UP)12.50-21.88319.50243524408.95
Choubepur(UP)12.50-13.791082.9524752425-7.48
K.R.Nagar(Kar)12.00-12.001800--
Farukhabad(UP)12.0071.43644.50275028404.17
Lakhimpur(UP)12.00201422.00254025309.48
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.10-15.8372.903700350023.33
Safdarganj(UP)10.00-10.002460--
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57130.002560260010.11
Unnao(UP)6.5062.566.302550257513.33
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)6.00-71.4339.0025052400-
Sakaleshpura(Kar)5.00-5.003925--
Kasganj(UP)5.0066.67331.5025602600-0.78
Mirzapur(UP)5.00NC170.00248024756.67
Jhijhank(UP)5.0066.67134.0024302460-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)5.00-37.5506.402780285011.20
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00150969.50285028503.64
Chandoli(UP)4.00233.337.70245024504.70
Fatehpur(UP)4.00-46.671604.90229522600.88
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00-20129.00265026500.95
Madhoganj(UP)4.00-96.672586.002510236016.74
Tulsipur(UP)4.0014.2924.7024002450-
Bindki(UP)4.0033.334350.00229022800.88
Shahganj(UP)4.00-77.7857.00238023402.59
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.602044.90260526402.56
Bharwari(UP)3.50-12.533.1025802650-
Milak(UP)3.507526.5026502600-
Gadaura(UP)3.00100182.002300225015.00
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.29149.0026002650-1.89
Soharatgarh(UP)3.00501265.00252025305.66
Achalda(UP)3.00-25155.102500260013.12
Khurja(UP)2.80-6.67179.6026202630-0.76
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.8027.27164.3026202620-1.13
Bishalgarh(Tri)2.60-13.3310.6037003700-
Bangarmau(UP)2.50-75174.602510260010.33
Buland Shahr(UP)2.5025116.5026202680-1.50
Fatehabad(UP)2.20-70.302320--
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33186.30253025008.82
Boxonagar(Tri)1.80-18.1811.7028002800-
Khatra(WB)1.60-15.7985.0026502650NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.5025163.902535255510.22
Charra(UP)1.40-22.2264.2025502550NC
Lalganj(UP)1.20-81.54215.2022002050-
Naanpara(UP)1.20-73.91521.20230023501.10
Raiganj(WB)1.209.09509.4033003300-
Robertsganj(UP)1.00-54.55162.80241524455.92
Risia(UP)1.00NC54.4024302460-
Gurusarai(UP)0.9012.57.502500250011.11
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2919.50258026301.18
Melaghar(Tri)0.60-6030.60290028007.41
