Rice Prices

as on : 08-04-2020 03:03:14 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Barhaj(UP)110.00106655.00250025009.17
Gondal(UP)108.0084101.5024502460NC
Hardoi(UP)80.0014.296262.80250025406.38
Ghaziabad(UP)70.0016.67741.00285027255.56
Aligarh(UP)60.00202885.00255025602.00
Mathura(UP)60.003.452123.0026102600-3.33
Kopaganj(UP)47.0051.61804.00254525456.49
Azamgarh(UP)45.00-30.772358.00254025406.50
Agra(UP)45.0012.52840.00261026203.98
Jafarganj(UP)45.0040.62592.002420240026.70
Faizabad(UP)40.00-11.11709.50245024007.46
Saharanpur(UP)40.00-6.981571.0027002725NC
Vilaspur(UP)40.00-6.98926.302640265012.34
Firozabad(UP)38.008.57594.6028402875-
Gazipur(UP)35.00-16.671672.0031603160-2.47
Ballia(UP)30.00-33.331749.00244024504.27
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00-251762.502540255017.59
Vishalpur(UP)30.00100350.2024502610-2.00
Chintamani(Kar)29.0052.63397.002600260015.56
Devariya(UP)28.00-6.67743.50256025654.49
Puranpur(UP)27.5034.151687.00264026407.76
Sakaleshpura(Kar)25.0040030.0025203925-
Bahraich(UP)25.0051.52817.80243023700.83
Nawabganj(UP)24.004.35366.002450242053.13
Balrampur(UP)24.0041.18397.00235024001.08
Pilibhit(UP)23.00-846573.00262026056.07
Muradabad(UP)22.00-12817.00265026207.07
Mainpuri(UP)21.00-8.73157.5026202610-4.03
Honnali(Kar)20.00-13.0443.0031503115-
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-4.761698.00250025005.93
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)18.801.62462.705000500066.67
Jaunpur(UP)18.005.88758.70242024104.31
Sindhanur(Kar)16.00-16.004000--
Tikonia(UP)16.001130.7765.6029752200-
Bankura Sadar(WB)16.006.671496.0026002600-
Etawah(UP)15.00-16.672171.50248024808.77
Mohamadabad(UP)15.00172.73524.5025602580-
Kayamganj(UP)15.0015.381465.0025002760-4.94
Puwaha(UP)14.00-6.67196.702650265020.45
Rasda(UP)14.007.69227.50243024501004.55
Sirsaganj(UP)13.00-16.13470.0026202640-5.42
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-8.33655.5025502750-3.41
Etah(UP)9.0012.5231.50258025500.39
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11138.00255025609.68
Madhoganj(UP)8.001002594.002450251013.95
Bindki(UP)6.00504356.00230022901.32
Fatehpur(UP)5.00251609.90229522950.88
Pukhrayan(UP)5.00NC334.00243024508.00
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.50-10510.90260027804.00
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)4.50-10974.00285028503.64
Basti(UP)4.00-77.78851.50254025007.40
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20335.5025702560-0.39
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20174.00248524806.88
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33159.102450250010.86
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.805.5648.70257026051.18
Kosikalan(UP)3.5016.67152.5026202600-1.13
Bangarmau(UP)3.0020177.602510251010.33
Bharwari(UP)2.70-22.8635.8026102580-
Pabiacherra(Tri)2.5056.255.3029202900-
Auraiya(UP)2.5025188.80250025307.53
Milak(UP)2.50-28.5729.0026502650-
Kolar(Kar)2.00-95.35342.0051474763-
Tanda Urmur(UP)2.00-207.1024002460-
Anandnagar(UP)2.0033.33165.902540253510.43
Banda(UP)2.00-84234.00240023756.67
Gadaura(UP)2.00-33.33184.002300230015.00
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.50-42.3112.1037003700-
Raiganj(WB)1.4016.67510.8033003300-
Charra(UP)1.30-7.1465.50257025500.78
Islampur(WB)1.1010605.8034003400-
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC11.001100011200-
Lalganj(UP)1.00-16.67216.2022002200-
Gurusarai(UP)0.90NC8.402510250011.56
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.33522.00235023003.30
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.520.20259025801.57
Published on April 08, 2020
