Rice Prices

as on : 22-04-2020 03:24:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)600.00-3.232625.00266526609.90
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)200.00254145.00241524008.30
Bangarpet(Kar)119.00-18.492855.0021002150-
Gondal(UP)107.507.54417.0024002400-2.04
Azamgarh(UP)87.50-2.782603.00253525356.29
Lucknow(UP)80.002.563183.0024252400-10.19
Ballia(UP)75.001501854.00244024604.27
Jangipur(WB)66.500.76658.5029902985-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)57.50-11.543804.0026802680-0.56
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)54.00-3.57162.0033003300-
Meerut(UP)50.0016.28384.0026802700-0.37
Mathura(UP)48.00-42274.0025802590-4.44
Madhoganj(UP)45.0028.572683.002420240512.56
Vilaspur(UP)44.00-4.351016.302625262011.70
Firozabad(UP)43.008.86677.1025902660-
Saharanpur(UP)39.00-18.751696.0026802680-0.74
Maur(UP)38.0031.03158.002550255012.83
Dahod(Guj)36.50117.26588.2043004000NC
Chitwadagaon(UP)35.0016.67391.002400245014.29
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)34.006.25226.0025002500-
Chintamani(Kar)32.00220439.002600260015.56
Honnali(Kar)31.0034.78118.0030503100-
Allahabad(UP)30.00NC1311.00250025857.76
Faizabad(UP)30.00-7.69772.00240024205.26
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1020.002540253012.39
Naugarh(UP)30.001002803.50250025004.17
Mohamadabad(UP)30.00114.29568.5024802500-
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00201497.00240024003.45
Choubepur(UP)28.40101.421151.3525502575-4.67
Nawabganj(UP)27.00NC420.002400240050.00
Nanjangud(Kar)26.00-21.21127.0031003000-
Ghaziabad(UP)25.00-64.29836.0056002700107.41
Muradabad(UP)25.0019.05863.00261026505.45
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-16.6746657.50261026305.67
Shamli(UP)25.0025449.9026802690-
Basti(UP)22.0029.41910.50255025507.82
Partaval(UP)21.005409.50245024507.22
Devariya(UP)20.00-9.09785.50254025503.67
Agra(UP)20.00-16.672921.00258525802.99
Puranpur(UP)20.00-28.571755.00260026106.12
Sehjanwa(UP)20.0017.651799.502560255018.52
Vishalpur(UP)20.0037.93384.70258524553.40
Rasda(UP)20.0017.65282.00243024501004.55
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.20-1.54520.605000500066.67
Etawah(UP)18.00-14.292228.50250025009.65
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00201731.00255025208.05
Balrampur(UP)18.00-18.18451.00240024004.35
Utraula(UP)18.0038.46128.7024002410-
Mainpuri(UP)18.005.883192.5025802600-5.49
Katwa(WB)17.801.71159.9025002500-
Farukhabad(UP)16.503.12702.0024802485-6.06
Pratapgarh(UP)16.0014.29365.00242524408.50
Sitapur(UP)16.0011.89710.80240024106.19
Sirsaganj(UP)15.50-3.12517.5026402630-4.69
Raibareilly(UP)15.00-77.611229.502425243011.49
Sultanpur(UP)15.00254597.0023852400-0.63
Gorakhpur(UP)15.007.14421.7026202600-
Paliakala(UP)15.0025306.00239023805.52
Puwaha(UP)13.00-7.14236.202650265020.45
Bahraich(UP)12.00-7.69856.3024002410-0.41
Etah(UP)12.0050251.5025602600-0.39
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-201504.0024702480-4.63
Gazipur(UP)12.00201711.0032303230-0.31
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00201529.0026002600-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.002518.0020002300-
Jaunpur(UP)10.00-66.67838.70246024506.03
Kishunpur(UP)9.0080072.0017001700-10.53
Jangipura(UP)9.00-35.71451.00248024505.98
Amroha(UP)8.0014.2960.00262026400.77
Pukhrayan(UP)8.0033.33348.00242524007.78
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29160.00255025209.68
Bindki(UP)8.00-33.334384.00239024005.29
Karvi(UP)7.50-25394.00240024007.14
Jhijhank(UP)7.0075150.0024702500-
Fatehpur(UP)6.8030.771621.90238523804.84
Unnao(UP)6.50-23.5387.80242524257.78
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-25141.002635262016.34
Chandoli(UP)6.00-14.2920.70245024505.15
Tundla(UP)6.00-14.29169.00258026002.38
Bangarmau(UP)5.0066.67185.60245024507.69
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67351.5025702580-0.39
Mahoba(UP)5.00-72.22272.80241023856.40
Mirzapur(UP)4.5028.57186.502585259011.18
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.507.14519.6024802500-0.80
Achalda(UP)4.00-20175.10240025008.60
Milak(UP)4.00-5044.0025802600-
Nadia(WB)4.0033.33186.004300430013.16
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.8011.7659.30255525750.59
Jumpuijala(Tri)3.50-96.46102.3029002900-
Mawana(UP)3.507586.5026802670-
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5034.62125.1026602655NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)3.5016.67982.5027502750NC
Bharwari(UP)3.3026.9244.5025502570-
Kosikalan(UP)3.206.67161.7025702550-3.02
Gadaura(UP)3.0020191.502300230021.05
Pabiacherra(Tri)2.80133.3310.1029202910-
Naanpara(UP)2.80-12.5529.30240024005.49
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025133.50265026600.95
Khatra(WB)2.2022.2289.0026502650NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.20-26.67169.5026502650NC
Sonamura(Tri)2.1016.6743.9028002800-
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33193.80253025508.82
Anandnagar(UP)1.6060169.70252525359.78
Charra(UP)1.6023.0870.0025502570NC
Lalganj(UP)1.5025220.7022002200-
Boxonagar(Tri)1.40-36.3615.3028002800-
Muskara(UP)1.30-7.1438.80236022804.42
Robertsganj(UP)1.20-20165.50243524456.80
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3334.90290029007.41
Risia(UP)1.0011.1157.3024102400-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00NC33.3024202420-
Gurusarai(UP)0.90NC9.302500251011.11
Wazirganj(UP)0.80-2028.6026102630-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC21.60258025701.57
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-509.302580260032.31
Published on April 22, 2020
