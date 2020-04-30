Rice Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangarpet(Kar)147.00-10.373166.0022002200-
Hardoi(UP)120.00206702.80245024703.81
Azamgarh(UP)112.00-6.672835.00252525202.43
Gondal(UP)107.00-4.464636.0024002400-2.04
Barhaj(UP)100.0011.117355.00252025209.09
Lucknow(UP)88.003.533523.0024502440-7.20
Ballia(UP)80.0014.292004.00245024605.15
Ghaziabad(UP)80.0014.291046.0027002700NC
Raibareilly(UP)67.00346.671296.502460242514.42
Naugarh(UP)55.0035.82934.00249025003.75
Maur(UP)49.00-3.92258.00254525453.67
Aligarh(UP)40.00-203075.00254025500.79
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-201587.00242024005.22
Madhoganj(UP)40.0014.292758.00243024508.97
Firozabad(UP)39.501.28798.1026252630-
Saharanpur(UP)39.00-11.361779.0026602670-3.45
Hapur(UP)35.00-7.89560.0026502650-1.85
Jafarganj(UP)35.00105.88676.002380240010.19
Sakaleshpura(Kar)30.002060.0025692520-
Pilibhit(UP)30.002046687.50259526105.06
Jaunpur(UP)28.00-15.15939.70243024503.85
Honnali(Kar)27.0022.73167.0031003000-
Vishalpur(UP)26.5032.5411.2025502585NC
Shamli(UP)26.004500.9026702680-3.26
Hanagal(Kar)25.00-41.86382.0019001900NC
Muradabad(UP)25.00NC913.00259025902.57
Balrampur(UP)25.0038.89513.00242524255.43
Puranpur(UP)24.00-33.331815.00259025904.86
Asansol(WB)24.0017.07619.5928603000-6.23
Durgapur(WB)23.5017.5562.7528502950-1.72
Nanjangud(Kar)23.0053.33165.0032553000-
Paliakala(UP)21.5053.57341.50240023806.19
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-201549.0024902480-3.11
Bankura Sadar(WB)20.0011.111567.0026002600-
Dahod(Guj)17.50-30630.70430043002.38
Mainpuri(UP)17.00-10.533228.50260026107.44
Raath(UP)16.5094.12103.0021502150-
Bahraich(UP)16.006.67887.3024002450NC
Basti(UP)16.0023.08939.50254025508.09
Utraula(UP)16.00NC160.7024002400-
Sirsaganj(UP)16.006.67548.5026102650-5.09
Sitapur(UP)15.30-2.55741.80245024203.81
Soharatgarh(UP)13.5010251294.20250058004.17
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-18.75731.0025002500-1.96
Muzzafarnagar(UP)11.00-453835.0026752675-3.08
Gazipur(UP)11.00-8.331734.0031903190-2.15
Puwaha(UP)10.0011.11255.202650265010.42
Jangipura(UP)10.0025469.00249024806.41
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5185.00252525506.32
Jumpuijala(Tri)8.50142.86110.8029002900-
Mahoba(UP)8.50-19.05291.80245024408.17
Amroha(UP)8.0077.7872.5026002590NC
Pukhrayan(UP)8.0033.33362.002500255013.12
Naanpara(UP)5.2079.31537.40240024008.11
Shikohabad(UP)5.00NC247.00250024502.04
Jhijhank(UP)5.0025159.0025002520-
Gadaura(UP)4.00NC199.50220022004.76
Achalda(UP)4.00-20184.102450246010.86
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0014.29398.502430245015.71
Nadia(WB)4.0033.33193.004300430013.16
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.60-1066.90259025650.58
Atarra(UP)3.50-12.5534.50235023603.07
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC140.50266026602.31
Khurja(UP)3.00-3.23185.70266026620.76
Mawana(UP)3.002092.0026602670-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)3.0020988.00275027501.85
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-6.67167.50256026002.40
Bharwari(UP)2.80-12.550.5025602520-
Uluberia(WB)2.80-3.4532.703300350013.79
Boxonagar(Tri)2.4020018.5028002800-
Khair(UP)2.0033.3349.7025802570-0.77
Tulsipur(UP)2.0066.6731.4024002400-
Lalganj(UP)1.8020224.0022002200-
Auraiya(UP)1.50-25197.30250024704.17
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.505035.80242024208.04
Muskara(UP)1.40-12.541.80236023004.42
Kanchanpur(Tri)1.20-202.7027502750-
Anandnagar(UP)1.20-25173.70247524705.32
Wazirganj(UP)1.20NC31.0026102620-
Halahali(Tri)0.90-0.902900--
Melaghar(Tri)0.80-2035.70290029007.41
Sonamura(Tri)0.80-55.5646.5028002800-
Robertsganj(UP)0.60-40167.10242524404.98
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)