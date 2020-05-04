Rice Prices

as on : 04-05-2020 12:10:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Azamgarh(UP)135.0020.542970.00254025253.04
Allahabad(UP)60.0033.331416.00250025208.70
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00-251106.0027002700NC
Barhaj(UP)55.00-457410.00252525209.31
Firozabad(UP)33.00-16.46831.1026202625-
Asansol(WB)24.00NC643.5928502860-6.56
Rampur(UP)15.007.14298.00260026501.96
Soharatgarh(UP)15.0011.111309.20252525005.21
Milak(UP)6.009.0960.1025902580-
Somvarpet(Kar)5.00-78.2628.0018001800NC
Achalda(UP)5.0025189.102450245010.86
Raiganj(WB)1.50NC516.4033503350-
Islampur(WB)1.4040610.6034503450-
Khair(UP)0.80-6050.5025602580-1.54
Published on May 04, 2020
