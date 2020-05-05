Rice Prices

as on : 05-05-2020 03:03:25 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)1442.00-44.2282306.0028942490-14.25
Mandya(Kar)491.0025.58882.0023002420-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)220.002.334580.00236024507.27
Roorkee(Utr)156.00-1565.002080--9.57
Azamgarh(UP)150.0011.113120.00253525402.84
Hardoi(UP)140.0016.676842.80245024503.81
Gondal(UP)104.00-2.84740.0024002400-2.04
Lucknow(UP)95.007.953618.0024502450-7.20
Bangarpet(Kar)73.00-50.343239.0021002200-
Ballia(UP)70.00-12.52074.00246024505.58
Barabanki(UP)70.0055.56524.00244524505.39
Honnali(Kar)65.0085.71578.00200019807.53
Madhoganj(UP)60.00502818.00243024308.97
Dadri(UP)60.00NC200.0056005500-
Naugarh(UP)56.001.822990.00253024905.42
Sultanpur(UP)55.00NC4707.0024702400-1.20
Bhadravathi(Kar)50.008.796.002100200016.67
Barhaj(UP)50.00-9.097460.00252525259.31
Haridwar Union(Utr)47.00-47.004625--
Allahabad(UP)45.00-251461.00252025009.57
Vilaspur(UP)43.50-1.141059.80260026253.59
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC3115.00254025400.79
Bareilly(UP)40.00601471.50258025754.45
Hapur(UP)40.0014.29600.0026402650-2.22
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC1627.00242024205.22
Mathura(UP)40.00-2.442355.0025902580-5.13
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)40.0033.331687.00260025858.79
Faizabad(UP)36.00-7.69847.00241024105.70
Beldanga(WB)35.0016.67940.003000300011.11
Nanjangud(Kar)34.0047.83199.0030003255-
Kalipur(WB)34.003.031949.00255025504.08
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-17.951811.0026602660-3.45
T. Narasipura(Kar)30.00-30.003400--
Meerut(UP)30.00-31.82458.0026252665-2.42
Kopaganj(UP)28.00-45.1912.00254025453.46
Pilibhit(UP)28.00-6.6746715.50261525955.87
Jaunpur(UP)27.50-1.79967.20245024304.70
Choubepur(UP)27.502.611205.6525502550-4.67
Basti(UP)27.0068.75966.50255025408.51
Fatehpur(UP)26.00-30.671716.40241524005.00
Atarra(UP)25.00614.29559.50236023503.51
Balrampur(UP)25.00NC538.00242024255.22
Shamli(UP)25.00-3.85525.9026702670-3.26
Asansol(WB)25.004.17668.5928502850-6.56
Agra(UP)24.0033.332963.0025652590-3.93
Durgapur(WB)23.50NC586.2528502850-1.72
Puranpur(UP)21.50-10.421836.50261025905.67
Dahod(Guj)20.0014.29650.70440043004.76
Partaval(UP)20.00-6.98451.00247524758.32
Vishalpur(UP)20.00-24.53431.20258025501.18
Bharthna(UP)20.00252075.002520250011.01
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)19.20NC539.805000500066.67
Katwa(WB)18.705.06178.6026002500-
Rampur(UP)18.0020316.00259026001.57
Mainpuri(UP)18.005.883246.50262026008.26
Sehjanwa(UP)18.00-101817.502580256019.44
Sitapur(UP)17.5014.38759.30242524502.75
Sahiyapur(UP)16.00-11.111747.00255025507.59
Utraula(UP)16.00NC176.7024002400-
Farukhabad(UP)15.0015.38746.0024502500-3.92
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.0036.363850.0026652675-3.44
Kayamganj(UP)15.00-251564.0024802490-3.50
Devariya(UP)15.00-25800.50257525404.67
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-6.25563.5026502610-3.64
Rasda(UP)15.00NC312.00244024451009.09
Chintamani(Kar)13.00-13.004100--
Soharatgarh(UP)13.00-13.331322.20253525255.63
Bankura Sadar(WB)12.00-401579.0026002600-
Champadanga(WB)12.00-20461.003600360014.29
Sheoraphuly(WB)11.304.63106.00310031003.33
Bahraich(UP)11.00-31.25898.3024002400NC
Paliakala(UP)11.00-48.84352.50240024006.19
Gowribidanoor(Kar)10.00-10.002630--
K.R.Nagar(Kar)10.00NC28.0019002000-
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC194.00250025255.26
Chandoli(UP)7.502528.20247524506.91
Unnao(UP)7.5015.38101.80242524506.13
Karvi(UP)7.50NC409.00239024105.05
Kasganj(UP)7.0075362.5025402550-0.78
Achalda(UP)6.0020195.102500245013.12
Tundla(UP)6.00NC181.00256525700.98
Milak(UP)4.70-21.6764.8025902590-
Jhijhank(UP)4.50-10163.5025202500-
Raath(UP)4.50-72.73107.5021502150-
Naanpara(UP)4.40-15.38541.80240024008.11
Bangarmau(UP)4.0033.33192.60242524507.78
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0011.1170.9025752590NC
Mirzapur(UP)4.0014.29194.00258525809.53
Nadia(WB)4.00NC197.004200430010.53
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.80-9.52527.6024502500-3.92
Jumpuijala(Tri)3.50-58.82114.3031002900-
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50-12.5402.002450243016.67
Chorichora(UP)3.50-22.221107.502600262515.81
Khurja(UP)3.206.67188.90265026600.38
Bharwari(UP)3.2014.2953.7025302560-
Gadaura(UP)3.00-25202.50230022009.52
Jahangirabad(UP)3.00-14.29143.50266026602.31
Mawana(UP)3.00NC95.0026302660-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.00-25176.5026502700NC
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)3.00NC991.00275027501.85
Kosikalan(UP)2.80NC170.30255025602.00
Buland Shahr(UP)2.80-20131.40265526650.19
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.5066.6738.30242024208.04
Auraiya(UP)1.8020199.10250025004.17
Charra(UP)1.7030.7773.00255025600.20
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-2532.9024002400-
Muskara(UP)1.507.1443.30238023605.31
Khatra(WB)1.50NC92.0026502680NC
Boxonagar(Tri)1.20-5019.7028002800-
Anandnagar(UP)1.20NC174.90248524755.74
Sonamura(Tri)1.1037.547.6028002800-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC61.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC60.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.002536.70280029003.70
Robertsganj(UP)1.0066.67168.10244024255.63
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-80248.00260025006.12
Maudaha(UP)1.00NC18.00236023504.89
Risia(UP)1.0066.6758.9024202410-
Achnera(UP)0.7016.6723.60255025600.39
Bishalgarh(Tri)0.60-6018.6037003600-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.339.90250025006.38
Published on May 05, 2020
