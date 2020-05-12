Rice Prices

as on : 12-05-2020 12:10:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Jumpuijala(Tri)80.806633.33196.3030503100-
Allahabad(UP)75.50-16.111696.50252025159.57
Hanagal(Kar)70.00180452.0019001900NC
Naugarh(UP)52.0043152.00251025354.58
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.331697.00243024304.74
Sehjanwa(UP)40.001001877.502600258520.37
Fatehpur(UP)32.5010.171806.40241024154.78
Asansol(WB)25.404.53767.8928502850-6.56
Durgapur(WB)24.001.69680.3528502850NC
Rampur(UP)18.0012.5350.00261025902.35
Soharatgarh(UP)10.0011.111352.70253025354.55
Achalda(UP)6.0020213.102450246010.86
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC62.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC61.0042004200NC
Khair(UP)1.00-5053.5025602560-1.54
Achnera(UP)0.70NC25.00256025500.39
Published on May 12, 2020
