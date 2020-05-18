Rice Prices

as on : 18-05-2020 12:52:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)5183.0092.3297828.0026472544-21.57
Shahjahanpur(UP)580.00-5.693820.00260526505.89
Mandya(Kar)512.00-54.933737.0025002280-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)270.00-270.004700--
Bindki(UP)170.00NC4904.00246024305.58
Bangarpet(Kar)130.00-57.934133.0024002500-
Azamgarh(UP)130.0010733.333741.20256525654.69
Roorkee(Utr)125.00-19.871690.0021002080-8.70
Hardoi(UP)120.00-207112.80243024402.97
Gondal(UP)115.008.495276.5024002400-2.04
Ghaziabad(UP)100.00NC1586.0027002700NC
Lucknow(UP)94.0018.993975.0024752450-6.25
Dadri(UP)90.0050290.0059505600-
Honnali(Kar)85.00466.67331.0030003000-
Barhaj(UP)80.0021.217796.00250025207.30
Hanagal(Kar)74.005.71526.0019001900NC
Allahabad(UP)65.00-18.751841.502530250010.00
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC3295.00255025501.19
Naugarh(UP)45.00NC3242.00252525205.21
Sehjanwa(UP)40.00-201967.502540258017.59
Fatehpur(UP)38.70-16.411891.40243024155.65
Jafarganj(UP)35.00250810.002400240011.11
Firozabad(UP)33.00-19.511052.1026002570-
Jaunpur(UP)27.0010.21036.70248025005.98
Teliamura(Tri)25.00NC259.00310029006.90
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-40.482925.00245024309.87
Asansol(WB)22.00-8.33838.8929002850-4.92
Durgapur(WB)22.00-6.38750.85290028501.75
Farukhabad(UP)21.0068779.5025002460-1.96
Sahiyapur(UP)20.0033.331797.00254025407.17
Chintamani(Kar)19.00-40.62458.002500260011.11
Gazipur(UP)19.0011.761790.0032003180-1.84
Sitapur(UP)18.3024.49823.30245024303.81
Muradabad(UP)17.00-5.56971.00258025902.18
Balrampur(UP)17.006.25634.00240024004.35
Sirsaganj(UP)15.00-9.09656.5026402610-4.00
Jangipura(UP)11.0010480.00253024908.12
Shikaripura(Kar)10.00-84.62124.0017003619-
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC219.00250025005.26
Soharatgarh(UP)8.50-5.561370.20253525354.75
Milak(UP)8.507089.3025702590-
Etah(UP)6.00-14.29273.50258025700.78
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020205.002600259010.17
Achalda(UP)5.0066.67225.102500250013.12
Haridwar Union(Utr)5.00-72.22130.0046254630-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC162.00265026501.92
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5016.67408.502440243016.19
Akbarpur(UP)3.5045.83343.90241024604.33
Mawana(UP)3.00NC111.2026472618-
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC41.1029003000NC
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.40-20181.9026502650NC
Khair(UP)2.0033.3357.0025802550-0.77
Khatra(WB)2.002595.6026502650NC
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.60166.6720.2039003700-
Pabiacherra(Tri)1.50-6.2515.0029102900-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00NC181.50251525157.02
Lalganj(UP)1.00-54.55230.7023002300-
Melaghar(Tri)0.80NC39.3027002800NC
Risia(UP)0.8014.2961.9024102410-
Achnera(UP)0.70NC25.70256025600.39
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.291.3025502540-
Published on May 18, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)