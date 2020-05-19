Rice Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:11 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Shahjahanpur(UP)600.003.454420.00260026055.69
Barhaj(UP)60.00-257856.00250025007.30
Bareilly(UP)56.00121577.50256025803.64
Shamli(UP)50.008.7691.9026752660-3.08
Kalipur(WB)42.0023.531991.0024002550-2.04
Fatehpur(UP)33.70-12.921925.10242524305.43
Puranpur(UP)31.0063.161945.00260026005.26
Naugarh(UP)30.00-33.333272.00252525255.21
Bijnaur(UP)26.00333.33167.002600263516.59
Sirsaganj(UP)14.50-3.33671.0026502640-3.64
Champadanga(WB)14.0016.67475.00345036009.52
Soharatgarh(UP)9.005.881379.20253525354.75
Milak(UP)6.50-23.5395.8025602570-
K.R.Nagar(Kar)5.00-5033.0025001900-
Haridwar Union(Utr)5.00NC135.0046254625-
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC166.00265026501.92
Mawana(UP)3.5016.67114.7026502647-
Lalganj(UP)1.8080232.5023002300-
Melaghar(Tri)1.5087.540.8027002700NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.2020182.70251025156.81
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC64.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC63.0042004200NC
Published on May 19, 2020
