Rice Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 01:00:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Gadarpur(Utr)3357.00-35.23101185.00231726475.08
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC8990.0035003500NC
Mandya(Kar)241.00-52.933978.0022002500-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)216.00-20486.0046004700-
Bangarpet(Kar)152.0016.924285.0024002400-
Azamgarh(UP)135.003.853876.20257025655.11
Gondal(UP)102.00-11.35378.5024002400-2.04
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-201666.0027002700-1.82
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.118026.00250025007.30
Arakalgud(Kar)75.0092.31114.0014501500-
Kandi(WB)50.00-16.671079.50270026507.14
Honnali(Kar)46.00-45.88377.0030003000-
Bareilly(UP)45.00-19.641622.50256025604.49
Madhoganj(UP)45.00802970.00243024508.97
Faizabad(UP)40.0011.11887.00240024101.05
Firozabad(UP)38.5016.671090.6025752600-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00NC1852.00244024505.17
Mathura(UP)35.00-14.632431.0026002580-5.45
Fatehpur(UP)33.50-22.452001.80243024255.65
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.0036.363925.0026752670-6.96
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00501827.00254025406.72
Chintamani(Kar)28.0047.37486.002500250011.11
Basti(UP)28.0055.561071.50255025508.51
Balrampur(UP)28.0064.71662.00244024006.09
Jaunpur(UP)26.00-3.71062.70247024805.56
Khalilabad(UP)25.00NC1205.002550254013.33
Nawabganj(UP)25.00NC470.002400240050.00
Kalipur(WB)24.00-14.292043.0024002400NC
Bankura Sadar(WB)22.0046.671616.0026002600-
Puranpur(UP)20.00NC1985.00257525804.25
Farukhabad(UP)16.00-23.81795.5024502500-7.20
Dahod(Guj)15.90-31.17727.4043004300NC
Sirsaganj(UP)14.00NC699.00266026604.31
Champadanga(WB)12.0050495.003450345015.00
Soharatgarh(UP)11.5027.781390.70252025355.44
Sindhanur(Kar)10.00233.3332.0030003100-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00NC1015.0027002750NC
Badayoun(UP)8.00-601021.50257526203.83
Naanpara(UP)6.6065552.40241024108.56
Devariya(UP)6.50-53.57821.00258025854.88
Milak(UP)6.0020106.8025502560-
Malur(Kar)5.00-37.536.0030433116-3.34
Mawana(UP)4.0014.29118.7026552650-
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-33.33209.002615260010.81
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.50NC412.002440244016.19
Achalda(UP)3.00-40228.102500250013.12
Vishalpur(UP)3.00-70444.2025452525-0.20
Charra(UP)1.80NC78.20255025500.20
Muskara(UP)1.40-12.549.10240024006.19
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-26.67185.30251525207.02
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-33.3341.80280027003.70
Risia(UP)1.002562.9024102410-
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.80-46.6715.8029202910-
Kanchanpur(Tri)0.60-503.3031002750-
Ujhani(UP)0.60NC26.30258026253.20
Published on May 22, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)