Rice Prices

as on : 01-06-2020 03:41:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)228.00-63.051137.0024502580-
Bangarpet(Kar)186.00-35.424759.0021002200-
Azamgarh(UP)135.0022.734121.20256525754.91
Gondal(UP)115.003.145605.0024002400-2.04
Lucknow(UP)97.00-2.024260.0024502450-7.20
Dadri(UP)90.00350960.0026802700-5.96
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00-201926.0027002700-1.82
Hardoi(UP)80.00-207292.80243024303.85
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)70.00-22.224940.00236523600.21
Solapur(Mah)55.00-21.43320.0037003670-
Aligarh(UP)45.00-103390.00255025401.19
Naugarh(UP)40.00207.693325.00255025306.25
Madhoganj(UP)40.00-33.333115.00243024208.97
Kopaganj(UP)39.00-9.3994.00258525855.30
Lalitpur(UP)36.504.291046.5024802470-4.62
Honnali(Kar)35.0040437.0030003000-
Faizabad(UP)35.00-12.5922.00242024001.89
Shamli(UP)35.00-30726.9026702675-3.26
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-13.511880.0026252660-8.22
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.291270.002550255013.33
Mathura(UP)30.00NC2491.0025802590-6.18
Sehjanwa(UP)30.002002007.502550255018.06
Vasai(Mah)28.00-85.491232.0032503250-5.80
Hapur(UP)28.00-6.67703.0026702685-7.61
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00-16.673950.0026702675-7.13
Pilibhit(UP)25.00-16.6746838.50259525902.77
Chorichora(UP)23.50-9.621157.002630260017.15
Mainpuri(UP)23.00-83331.50259026007.02
Sahiyapur(UP)22.0037.51885.00254025406.72
Atarra(UP)20.0033.33629.50235023500.86
Kayamganj(UP)20.00-9.091626.0024502460-7.55
Agra(UP)20.00NC3028.00257525801.18
Choubepur(UP)20.00NC1265.6525502500-4.67
Sirsaganj(UP)17.0025.93743.00263026403.14
Ulhasnagar(Mah)16.00-23.81362.004000410025.00
Jafarganj(UP)16.00-55.56862.002410245011.57
Etawah(UP)15.00-6.252290.5025302500-0.78
Karvi(UP)15.00114.29453.00239524254.36
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-7.14834.5024602450-6.82
Sitapur(UP)13.00-7.14850.30244024403.39
Bharthna(UP)13.00-18.752127.0025402550-0.39
Paliakala(UP)11.50-28.12380.00241024305.24
Arakalgud(Kar)11.00-11.001800--
Mohamadabad(UP)11.00-53.19682.5025002480-
Mahoba(UP)9.60-9.43325.10241024406.40
Robertsganj(UP)8.50112.5180.60246524505.12
Etah(UP)7.50-6.25289.00257025700.39
Kannauj(UP)7.00-4.11405.5024502450-2.00
Naanpara(UP)6.8017.24565.00241024208.56
Chandoli(UP)6.00NC47.202550255010.39
Achalda(UP)6.0050238.102500250013.12
Unnao(UP)5.80-10.77130.30248024508.53
Amroha(UP)5.50-42.11108.5025802580-0.77
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67382.5025502560-0.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.80NC85.90258526350.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.80-9.52539.6024602450-1.60
Auraiya(UP)3.50NC208.10251025002.45
Buland Shahr(UP)3.50NC141.90266026550.76
Khurja(UP)3.00-14.29198.40265526500.57
Bangarmau(UP)2.50150196.102475245010.00
Kosikalan(UP)2.50-10.71181.30255026002.00
Charra(UP)2.2037.582.00255025500.20
Tundla(UP)2.00-66.67194.00258025801.57
Shikohabad(UP)1.50-70254.502710260010.61
Risia(UP)1.202065.1024102410-
Wazirganj(UP)1.20-33.3338.1025802560-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC67.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC66.0042004200NC
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3359.5025702570-1.15
Maudaha(UP)1.002521.00236023604.89
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-33.3341.80242024208.04
Anandnagar(UP)0.9028.57187.70252525259.78
Gurusarai(UP)0.905013.50252025209.09
Achnera(UP)0.8014.2926.50256025600.79
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC1.9025702550-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60NC12.302500250028.21
Published on June 01, 2020
