Rice Prices

as on : 02-06-2020 02:06:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1161.00-31.6796578.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)643.00182.021780.0024002450-
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)429.00464.47991.0049004900-
Bangarpet(Kar)236.0026.884995.0022002100-
Azamgarh(UP)130.00-3.74251.20258025655.52
Gondal(UP)108.00-6.095713.0024002400-2.04
Lucknow(UP)104.007.224364.0024602450-6.82
Hardoi(UP)90.0012.57382.80242024303.42
Dadri(UP)85.00-32600.0059705950-
Ballia(UP)80.00788.892223.00246024754.24
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)80.0014.295020.0023502365-0.42
Madhoganj(UP)65.0062.53180.00243524309.19
Allahabad(UP)55.00-8.331956.50250024505.04
Aligarh(UP)50.0011.113440.00255025501.19
Vilaspur(UP)50.00NC1205.70261026003.98
Bareilly(UP)43.00-141715.50256025504.49
Kopaganj(UP)43.0010.261037.00258525855.30
Kalipur(WB)42.00752109.0024002400NC
Faizabad(UP)38.008.57960.00242024201.89
Saharanpur(UP)37.0015.621917.0026302625-8.04
Lalitpur(UP)35.00-4.111081.5024852480-4.42
Naugarh(UP)35.00-12.53360.00255025506.25
Lakhimpur(UP)35.0016.671917.00245024505.60
Partaval(UP)35.0012.9548.50249024808.97
Sahiyapur(UP)30.0036.361915.00255025407.14
Pilibhit(UP)28.001246866.50258025952.18
Basti(UP)26.00-17.461129.00254025408.09
Chorichora(UP)26.0010.641183.002610263016.26
Sehjanwa(UP)25.00-16.672032.502560255018.52
Mainpuri(UP)24.004.353355.50258525906.82
Bijnaur(UP)23.0024.32208.502585257511.42
Fatehpur(UP)22.50NC2046.80244024356.09
Atarra(UP)22.0010651.50235023500.86
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-203970.0026652670-7.30
Vishalpur(UP)20.00-33.33494.2024502450-3.92
Alipurduar(WB)20.00NC460.00270023503.85
Agra(UP)19.50-2.53047.50258025751.38
Puranpur(UP)19.00-7.322024.50259025604.86
Kayamganj(UP)18.00-101644.0024602450-7.17
Bankura Sadar(WB)18.00-251658.0026002600-
Jayas(UP)17.6022.22580.902350235017.50
Etawah(UP)17.0013.332307.5025252530-0.98
Balrampur(UP)17.00-32704.00240024404.35
Karvi(UP)17.0013.33470.00239023954.14
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50-2.94759.50264026303.53
Honnali(Kar)14.00-60451.0030003000-
Paliakala(UP)14.0021.74394.00243024106.11
Farukhabad(UP)13.503.85848.0024502460-7.20
Bahraich(UP)12.5019.05943.30242024300.83
Sitapur(UP)12.50-3.85862.80245024403.81
Rampur(UP)12.00-20377.00259025801.97
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-451409.502460247514.42
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-50404.002550250015.38
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-43.75871.002400241011.11
Devariya(UP)8.50NC846.00258525755.08
Naanpara(UP)7.205.88572.20241024108.56
Unnao(UP)6.5012.07136.80248024808.53
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00NC1027.00280028003.70
Mangaon(Mah)5.00-28.5783.003500250025.00
Achalda(UP)5.00-16.67243.102500250013.12
Jhijhank(UP)5.00NC185.5025402540-
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20386.5025602550NC
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)4.005.26543.6024602460-1.60
Gadaura(UP)3.5016.67232.002350230011.90
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50NC176.50265026700.95
Buland Shahr(UP)3.00-14.29144.90266526600.95
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-7013.0019252460-
Bharwari(UP)2.80NC61.9025602560-
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-4183.70254025501.60
Shikohabad(UP)2.0033.33256.502700271010.20
Muskara(UP)1.802052.40238023005.31
Bangarmau(UP)1.50-40197.60245024758.89
Khair(UP)1.505061.0025702570-1.15
Maudaha(UP)1.505022.50235023604.44
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-7.1427.2029502950-
Wazirganj(UP)1.20NC39.3025902580-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC68.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC67.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC44.60280028003.70
Risia(UP)1.00-16.6766.1024202410-
Boxonagar(Tri)0.80-42.8623.0028002800-
Achnera(UP)0.70-12.527.20257525601.38
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-22.22188.40251025259.13
Atrauli(UP)0.60NC2.5025602570-
Published on June 02, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
