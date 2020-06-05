Rice Prices

as on : 05-06-2020 12:52:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)607.00-5.62387.0025502400-
Shahjahanpur(UP)520.00-14.755550.00256526054.27
Mysore (Bandipalya)(Kar)350.0020.691631.0049004900-
Bangarpet(Kar)166.00-31.125402.0021002100-
Kalipur(WB)52.0023.812161.0024002400NC
Vilaspur(UP)50.00NC1255.70260026103.59
Naugarh(UP)40.00207.693438.00255525306.46
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0033.332027.00244024505.17
Lalitpur(UP)34.00-2.861115.5024902485-4.23
Basti(UP)33.0026.921188.00255025508.51
Firozabad(UP)31.00-4.621216.6025752570-
Sahiyapur(UP)26.0018.181963.00255025507.14
Manvi(Kar)25.00NC475.0019001900-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00254015.0026702665-7.13
Bankura Sadar(WB)25.004.171707.0026002600-
Jafarganj(UP)24.00-22.58926.002400236011.11
Asansol(WB)23.004.55903.89320031006.67
Durgapur(WB)23.00-2.13817.3527003000-5.26
Fatehpur(UP)21.50-4.442068.30245024406.52
Badayoun(UP)20.001501041.50257525753.83
Puranpur(UP)20.00-11.112087.00258028854.45
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-35.483231.00245024509.87
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-23.082108.502570256518.98
Jaunpur(UP)18.80-39.351206.00251025007.26
Champadanga(WB)16.0033.33523.003350345011.67
Mahoba(UP)15.50-4.91356.90241024056.40
Dahod(Guj)15.00900763.0042004200-2.33
Holenarsipura(Kar)13.00-4887.0036002100-
Honnali(Kar)13.00-27.78482.0029002900-
Rampur(UP)12.00-20404.00259025901.97
Gadaura(UP)10.00185.71245.50230023009.52
Soharatgarh(UP)8.00-11.111415.70255025405.37
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201045.00280028003.70
Amroha(UP)7.0040120.5025802570-0.77
Hanagal(Kar)4.00-60540.0019002000NC
Kosikalan(UP)2.30-8191.00254025501.60
Akbarpur(UP)2.20NC350.70242524202.75
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC17.0022002200-
Khair(UP)1.505063.5025702570-1.15
Charra(UP)1.40-17.6585.10257025500.98
Risia(UP)1.1037.568.0024202420-
Melaghar(Tri)1.0042.8646.3027002700NC
Wazirganj(UP)1.00-33.3341.8025802580-
Published on June 05, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
