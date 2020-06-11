Rice Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lucknow(UP)122.0038.644786.0024552450-7.01
Dadri(UP)90.00-10925.0059505950-
Ghaziabad(UP)80.00NC2271.0027002700-1.82
Lohardaga(Jha)70.0011.11247.0019501950-
Barhaj(UP)70.00-12.58578.00252525256.09
Kalipur(WB)52.00-10.342271.0024002400NC
Hanagal(Kar)48.00380598.0018501850-2.63
Naugarh(UP)35.00403553.00254525556.04
Muradabad(UP)32.00-8.571135.0025902580-0.38
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-252127.00246024504.68
Basti(UP)29.0011.541267.00255025508.51
Firozabad(UP)29.00161297.6025802600-
Sahiyapur(UP)22.00-122069.00255025507.14
Gazipur(UP)22.00101873.0032103210-1.53
Asansol(WB)22.00-4.35948.89310031003.33
Puranpur(UP)21.002.442168.50260025755.26
Durgapur(WB)21.00-1.41880.2527002700-5.26
Atarra(UP)20.00-11.11741.00237523601.93
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-603321.00245024509.87
Jaunpur(UP)19.50-401278.00252025207.23
Nawabganj(UP)18.0080564.002400163050.00
Balrampur(UP)15.00-6.25796.00240024004.35
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.69899.5024504660-7.20
Jangipura(UP)13.008.33518.00254025508.55
Jayas(UP)12.009.09615.902350235017.50
Champadanga(WB)12.00-20550.00305030501.67
Mahoba(UP)10.70-6.96390.10240023805.96
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67387.00253025201050.00
Soharatgarh(UP)9.50-13.641448.20256025605.79
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57267.00245024503.16
Unnao(UP)8.0023.08144.80245024807.22
Naanpara(UP)6.8088.89601.90241024108.56
Kasganj(UP)6.0020409.50257025800.39
Achalda(UP)4.00-50278.102540260014.93
Akbarpur(UP)4.005.26362.00241024102.12
Jahangirabad(UP)3.5016.67194.50264026500.57
Bharwari(UP)3.0015.3867.5024602520-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC28.0024502450-
Kosikalan(UP)2.30NC200.50254025451.60
Mawana(UP)2.0033.33127.7026252630-
Muskara(UP)1.606.6758.60235023503.98
Wazirganj(UP)1.502546.0025902580-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.20NC14.702500250028.21
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC70.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC69.0042004200NC
Lalganj(UP)1.00-37.5253.1023002300-
Anandnagar(UP)0.90-35.71193.402525251514.77
Risia(UP)0.60-14.2971.1024102410-
Published on June 11, 2020
