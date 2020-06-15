Rice Prices

as on : 15-06-2020 11:29:04 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Durgapur(WB)23.0015923.2527602760-3.16
Asansol(WB)22.00-4.35993.89307031002.33
Sahiyapur(UP)20.0017.652106.00256025607.56
Jayas(UP)18.0059.29645.202350235017.50
Soharatgarh(UP)11.0015.791459.20256025605.79
Mawana(UP)2.0033.33131.2026252630-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC72.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC71.0042004200NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.70NC194.802520254014.55
Published on June 15, 2020
