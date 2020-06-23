Rice Prices

as on : 23-06-2020 12:43:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1961.0065.62104852.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)1256.0056.88303.0019302100-
Sultanpur(UP)270.00505547.0023752400-5.00
Gondal(UP)117.502.176283.5024002400-2.04
Barhaj(UP)80.00-208758.00251025254.58
Aligarh(UP)50.00NC3670.00255025401.19
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.292237.00245024505.60
Beldanga(WB)40.0014.291165.0027502750NC
Ulhasnagar(Mah)35.00118.75397.004000400025.00
Khalilabad(UP)35.00NC1395.002540255012.89
Vasai(Mah)30.007.141262.0028503250-17.39
Sahiyapur(UP)27.00352133.00256025606.67
Sindhanur(Kar)25.00NC263.00192520006.94
Sehjanwa(UP)25.0011502180.502585260019.68
Shamli(UP)22.00-21.43847.9026852665-2.72
Sitapur(UP)21.0013.51950.30246524504.45
Vilaspur(UP)17.00-66.671424.70262026104.38
Rampur(UP)16.006.67457.00261026102.76
Pukhrayan(UP)15.00NC484.002560255015.84
Shahganj(UP)14.00130072.00245024105.60
Bhadravathi(Kar)12.00-76108.002000210011.11
Muzzafarnagar(UP)12.00-29.414133.0026802670-6.78
Naugarh(UP)12.00-65.713565.00258025457.50
Jayas(UP)10.20-42.37673.102300235015.00
Bharwari(UP)10.00233.3380.5020302520-
Honnali(Kar)9.00-78.05532.0030003100-
Mangaon(Mah)8.006091.003500350025.00
Ajuha(UP)8.00-11.11275.00253024506.53
Fatehpur(UP)7.80-602158.20250024708.70
Soharatgarh(UP)6.50-40.911465.70257525606.19
Unnao(UP)6.50-18.75151.30247524508.32
Kasganj(UP)6.00-14.29422.50257025800.39
Karvi(UP)6.00-25510.00243524006.10
Achalda(UP)4.00-20287.102500250013.12
Safdarganj(UP)4.0033.3335.0024502450-
Muskara(UP)2.5047.0662.80235023503.98
Charra(UP)2.002594.00256025500.59
Khair(UP)1.805068.5025802580-0.77
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC75.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC74.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC50.70280027003.70
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-16.67202.602475247510.00
Lalganj(UP)1.00-33.33255.6023002300-
Khurja(UP)0.80-75209.1026442650-0.04
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-25196.202550251010.87
Risia(UP)0.60NC71.7024202410-
