Rice Prices

as on : 24-06-2020 12:50:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1351.00-31.11106203.0041004100-9.89
Mandya(Kar)1281.001.999584.0020301930-
Gondal(UP)104.50-11.066388.0024002400-2.04
Barhaj(UP)100.00258858.00251025104.58
Kalipur(WB)58.0026.092375.00250024504.17
Vasai(Mah)43.0043.331305.00348028500.87
Lalitpur(UP)42.50-7.611339.0024602500-5.38
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671200.0026002600NC
Basti(UP)31.0014.811325.00258025609.79
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.291425.002550254013.33
Sahiyapur(UP)21.00-22.222154.00258025607.50
Sirsaganj(UP)18.50-5.13850.5025302550-0.78
Naugarh(UP)18.00503583.00256525806.88
Nawabganj(UP)18.00-5.26601.002400240050.00
Gazipur(UP)18.00-5.261928.0032103210-2.13
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00254148.0027002680-6.09
Etah(UP)14.0027.27336.0025502560-0.39
Farukhabad(UP)12.00NC923.5025002460-5.30
Ulhasnagar(Mah)10.00-71.43407.004000400025.00
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-33.33494.002550256015.38
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67409.00262525101093.18
Fatehpur(UP)9.5021.792167.70249025008.26
Karvi(UP)8.0033.33518.00241524355.23
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.0014.291084.00280028003.70
Akbarpur(UP)4.4037.5369.60241024202.12
Naanpara(UP)4.20-25611.70242024109.01
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-2538.0024502450-
Kosikalan(UP)2.8012205.80259025453.60
Mawana(UP)2.00NC133.2026602625-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6023.0834.3029602960-
Anandnagar(UP)1.60166.67197.802535255010.22
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC76.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC75.0042004200NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-28.5744.202470242010.27
Published on June 24, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
