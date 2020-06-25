Rice Prices

as on : 25-06-2020 12:17:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Lohardaga(Jha)81.0020.9395.0024001950-
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.52272.00244024505.17
Basti(UP)26.00-16.131351.00258025809.79
Gazipur(UP)20.0011.111948.0032103210-2.13
Sahiyapur(UP)18.00-14.292172.00258025807.50
Jangipura(UP)14.0016.67544.00256025409.40
Rampur(UP)12.00-25469.00261026102.76
Jafarganj(UP)10.00-16.67978.002410241511.57
Jahangirabad(UP)4.0014.29198.50265026400.95
Achalda(UP)3.00-25290.102600250017.65
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC41.0024502450-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC77.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC76.0042004200NC
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-37.5198.802545253510.65
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC264.002765275012.86
Published on June 25, 2020
