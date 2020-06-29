Rice Prices

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.
|Arrivals
|Price
|Current
|%
change
|Season
cumulative
|Modal
|Prev.
Modal
|Prev.Yr
%change
|Rice
|Bangalore(Kar)
|3500.00
|159.07
|109703.00
|4100
|4100
|-9.89
|Bishalgarh(Tri)
|2700.00
|134900
|2722.20
|3500
|3600
|-
|Shahjahanpur(UP)
|400.00
|-16.67
|6430.00
|2590
|2560
|5.28
|Gondal(UP)
|106.50
|1.91
|6494.50
|2400
|2400
|-2.04
|Kasimbazar(WB)
|71.00
|1.43
|1192.00
|2690
|2750
|1.51
|Barhaj(UP)
|70.00
|-30
|8928.00
|2520
|2510
|5.00
|Manvi(Kar)
|67.00
|235
|562.00
|1850
|1839
|-
|Dahod(Guj)
|65.30
|80.89
|865.30
|4200
|4200
|-2.33
|Azamgarh(UP)
|65.00
|-48
|4798.70
|2580
|2585
|5.52
|Dadri(UP)
|65.00
|-38.1
|1095.00
|5900
|5950
|-
|Kalipur(WB)
|52.00
|-10.34
|2427.00
|2500
|2500
|4.17
|Ghaziabad(UP)
|50.00
|-37.5
|2321.00
|2700
|2700
|-1.82
|Kanpur(Grain)(UP)
|50.00
|-54.55
|5505.00
|2380
|2325
|0.85
|Choubepur(UP)
|47.30
|52.58
|1434.55
|2500
|2480
|-6.54
|Lohardaga(Jha)
|47.00
|-41.98
|442.00
|2550
|2400
|-
|Hardoi(UP)
|40.00
|-33.33
|7882.80
|2500
|2500
|6.84
|Beldanga(WB)
|40.00
|NC
|1205.00
|2700
|2750
|-1.82
|Gorakhpur(UP)
|37.50
|-6.25
|579.20
|2655
|2620
|-
|Teliamura(Tri)
|35.00
|16.67
|324.00
|2800
|2900
|-3.45
|Aligarh(UP)
|35.00
|-30
|3705.00
|2550
|2550
|1.19
|Faizabad(UP)
|35.00
|NC
|1107.00
|2425
|2420
|2.11
|Khalilabad(UP)
|35.00
|16.67
|1460.00
|2550
|2550
|13.33
|Madhoganj(UP)
|35.00
|75
|3356.00
|2450
|2450
|9.87
|Jhargram(WB)
|35.00
|NC
|700.00
|2400
|2300
|-17.24
|Lalitpur(UP)
|32.50
|-23.53
|1371.50
|2475
|2460
|-4.81
|Bankura Sadar(WB)
|32.00
|-8.57
|1856.00
|2600
|2600
|-
|Hapur(UP)
|30.00
|-30.23
|917.00
|2660
|2650
|-7.96
|Muradabad(UP)
|30.00
|-14.29
|1230.00
|2625
|2600
|0.96
|Mainpuri(UP)
|30.00
|11.11
|3528.50
|2540
|2540
|4.96
|Sehjanwa(UP)
|30.00
|20
|2210.50
|2600
|2585
|20.37
|Meerut(UP)
|27.50
|-15.38
|575.50
|2825
|2625
|5.02
|Firozabad(UP)
|27.00
|-6.9
|1324.60
|2600
|2580
|-
|Etawah(UP)
|25.00
|NC
|2424.50
|2475
|2525
|-2.94
|Sahiyapur(UP)
|25.00
|38.89
|2197.00
|2580
|2580
|7.50
|Mathura(UP)
|25.00
|-16.67
|2608.00
|2560
|2600
|-6.91
|Lucknow(UP)
|24.00
|-69.62
|4889.00
|2460
|2450
|-6.82
|Shamli(UP)
|22.00
|NC
|869.90
|2700
|2685
|-2.17
|Durgapur(WB)
|22.00
|-4.35
|968.25
|2760
|2760
|-1.43
|Asansol(WB)
|21.00
|NC
|1035.89
|3070
|3070
|5.86
|Sitapur(UP)
|20.00
|-4.76
|970.30
|2455
|2465
|4.03
|Partaval(UP)
|20.00
|-36.51
|650.50
|2555
|2500
|11.82
|Egra/contai(WB)
|20.00
|-9.09
|484.00
|2700
|2600
|17.39
|Gazipur(UP)
|19.00
|-5
|1967.00
|3210
|3210
|-2.13
|Balrampur(UP)
|19.00
|NC
|834.00
|2400
|2400
|4.35
|Sirsaganj(UP)
|17.50
|-5.41
|868.00
|2640
|2530
|3.53
|Utraula(UP)
|17.00
|6.25
|274.20
|2400
|2400
|-
|Muzzafarnagar(UP)
|15.00
|NC
|4163.00
|2700
|2700
|-6.09
|Kayamganj(UP)
|15.00
|NC
|1769.00
|2480
|2500
|-4.98
|Champadanga(WB)
|15.00
|50
|575.00
|3200
|3150
|6.67
|Islampur(WB)
|14.00
|311.76
|634.80
|2850
|3450
|-
|Bahraich(UP)
|13.00
|18.18
|1014.30
|2440
|2430
|1.67
|Jangipura(UP)
|13.00
|-7.14
|557.00
|2550
|2560
|8.97
|Farukhabad(UP)
|12.00
|NC
|935.50
|2450
|2500
|-7.20
|Rampur(UP)
|12.00
|NC
|481.00
|2620
|2610
|3.15
|Jafarganj(UP)
|12.00
|20
|990.00
|2400
|2410
|11.11
|Paliakala(UP)
|12.00
|-7.69
|466.50
|2430
|2430
|5.19
|Chorichora(UP)
|12.00
|-40
|1281.00
|2645
|2620
|17.82
|Fatehpur(UP)
|11.00
|15.79
|2178.70
|2495
|2490
|8.48
|Bharwari(UP)
|10.00
|NC
|100.50
|1950
|1950
|-
|Raiganj(WB)
|10.00
|177.78
|536.50
|2800
|3350
|-
|Mahoba(UP)
|8.50
|6.25
|406.60
|2460
|2410
|8.61
|Atarra(UP)
|8.00
|-60
|749.00
|2425
|2375
|4.08
|Devariya(UP)
|8.00
|33.33
|888.00
|2590
|2575
|5.28
|Ajuha(UP)
|8.00
|NC
|283.00
|2550
|2530
|7.37
|Banda(UP)
|7.50
|-6.25
|283.50
|2440
|2375
|5.40
|Robertsganj(UP)
|7.50
|-57.14
|214.10
|2460
|2450
|3.58
|Unnao(UP)
|7.50
|15.38
|158.80
|2480
|2475
|8.53
|Naanpara(UP)
|6.20
|47.62
|617.90
|2420
|2420
|9.01
|Raibareilly(UP)
|6.00
|-25
|1454.00
|2465
|2450
|14.65
|Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)
|6.00
|NC
|45.00
|2450
|2505
|-
|Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)
|6.00
|-25
|1090.00
|2800
|2800
|3.70
|Jayas(UP)
|5.90
|-42.16
|679.00
|2300
|2300
|15.00
|Karvi(UP)
|5.00
|-37.5
|523.00
|2450
|2415
|6.75
|Nadia(WB)
|5.00
|25
|221.00
|3700
|3900
|-2.63
|Jahangirabad(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|202.50
|2650
|2650
|0.95
|Mirzapur(UP)
|4.00
|NC
|242.00
|2650
|2645
|12.29
|Tundla(UP)
|4.00
|-20
|211.50
|2565
|2530
|0.59
|Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)
|3.60
|-5.26
|558.10
|2480
|2450
|-0.80
|Nanjangud(Kar)
|3.00
|50
|5.00
|1700
|1700
|-
|Achalda(UP)
|3.00
|-21.05
|296.90
|2550
|2600
|15.38
|Safdarganj(UP)
|3.00
|NC
|47.00
|2450
|2450
|-
|Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)
|3.00
|20
|13.00
|2900
|3000
|-14.71
|Akbarpur(UP)
|2.50
|-43.18
|372.10
|2405
|2410
|1.91
|Kosikalan(UP)
|2.40
|-14.29
|208.20
|2550
|2590
|2.00
|Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)
|2.10
|-16
|189.20
|2650
|2650
|NC
|Fatehpur Sikri(UP)
|2.00
|-28.57
|101.00
|2625
|2625
|1.94
|Mawana(UP)
|2.00
|NC
|137.20
|2750
|2730
|-
|Shikohabad(UP)
|2.00
|100
|266.00
|2600
|2765
|6.12
|Sonamura(Tri)
|1.90
|NC
|58.40
|2800
|2800
|-
|Jhansi(UP)
|1.50
|-25
|135.50
|2485
|2465
|5.07
|Khair(UP)
|1.50
|-16.67
|70.00
|2590
|2580
|-0.38
|Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)
|1.40
|-12.5
|35.70
|2950
|2960
|-
|Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)
|1.40
|40
|45.60
|2510
|2470
|12.05
|Gandacharra(Tri)
|1.20
|33.33
|4.80
|2740
|2860
|-
|Bangarmau(UP)
|1.20
|20
|203.80
|2460
|2475
|9.33
|Alibagh(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|79.00
|4200
|4200
|NC
|Murud(Mah)
|1.00
|NC
|78.00
|4200
|4200
|NC
|Melaghar(Tri)
|1.00
|NC
|51.70
|2800
|2800
|3.70
|Baberu(UP)
|1.00
|-33.33
|71.00
|2420
|2370
|8.76
|Bharuasumerpur(UP)
|1.00
|66.67
|16.30
|2500
|2500
|28.21
|Lalganj(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|256.60
|2300
|2300
|-
|Maudaha(UP)
|1.00
|NC
|25.30
|2355
|2350
|4.67
|Khatra(WB)
|1.00
|-41.18
|99.30
|2650
|2650
|NC
|Gurusarai(UP)
|0.90
|-25
|17.70
|2500
|2500
|8.23
|Champaknagar(Tri)
|0.80
|-
|0.80
|3100
|-
|-
|Achnera(UP)
|0.80
|NC
|32.60
|2555
|2550
|0.59
|Anandnagar(UP)
|0.60
|-40
|199.40
|2560
|2545
|11.30
|Risia(UP)
|0.60
|NC
|72.30
|2420
|2420
|-
