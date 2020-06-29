Rice Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)3500.00159.07109703.0041004100-9.89
Bishalgarh(Tri)2700.001349002722.2035003600-
Shahjahanpur(UP)400.00-16.676430.00259025605.28
Gondal(UP)106.501.916494.5024002400-2.04
Kasimbazar(WB)71.001.431192.00269027501.51
Barhaj(UP)70.00-308928.00252025105.00
Manvi(Kar)67.00235562.0018501839-
Dahod(Guj)65.3080.89865.3042004200-2.33
Azamgarh(UP)65.00-484798.70258025855.52
Dadri(UP)65.00-38.11095.0059005950-
Kalipur(WB)52.00-10.342427.00250025004.17
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00-37.52321.0027002700-1.82
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-54.555505.00238023250.85
Choubepur(UP)47.3052.581434.5525002480-6.54
Lohardaga(Jha)47.00-41.98442.0025502400-
Hardoi(UP)40.00-33.337882.80250025006.84
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1205.0027002750-1.82
Gorakhpur(UP)37.50-6.25579.2026552620-
Teliamura(Tri)35.0016.67324.0028002900-3.45
Aligarh(UP)35.00-303705.00255025501.19
Faizabad(UP)35.00NC1107.00242524202.11
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.671460.002550255013.33
Madhoganj(UP)35.00753356.00245024509.87
Jhargram(WB)35.00NC700.0024002300-17.24
Lalitpur(UP)32.50-23.531371.5024752460-4.81
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00-8.571856.0026002600-
Hapur(UP)30.00-30.23917.0026602650-7.96
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291230.00262526000.96
Mainpuri(UP)30.0011.113528.50254025404.96
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00202210.502600258520.37
Meerut(UP)27.50-15.38575.50282526255.02
Firozabad(UP)27.00-6.91324.6026002580-
Etawah(UP)25.00NC2424.5024752525-2.94
Sahiyapur(UP)25.0038.892197.00258025807.50
Mathura(UP)25.00-16.672608.0025602600-6.91
Lucknow(UP)24.00-69.624889.0024602450-6.82
Shamli(UP)22.00NC869.9027002685-2.17
Durgapur(WB)22.00-4.35968.2527602760-1.43
Asansol(WB)21.00NC1035.89307030705.86
Sitapur(UP)20.00-4.76970.30245524654.03
Partaval(UP)20.00-36.51650.502555250011.82
Egra/contai(WB)20.00-9.09484.002700260017.39
Gazipur(UP)19.00-51967.0032103210-2.13
Balrampur(UP)19.00NC834.00240024004.35
Sirsaganj(UP)17.50-5.41868.00264025303.53
Utraula(UP)17.006.25274.2024002400-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00NC4163.0027002700-6.09
Kayamganj(UP)15.00NC1769.0024802500-4.98
Champadanga(WB)15.0050575.00320031506.67
Islampur(WB)14.00311.76634.8028503450-
Bahraich(UP)13.0018.181014.30244024301.67
Jangipura(UP)13.00-7.14557.00255025608.97
Farukhabad(UP)12.00NC935.5024502500-7.20
Rampur(UP)12.00NC481.00262026103.15
Jafarganj(UP)12.0020990.002400241011.11
Paliakala(UP)12.00-7.69466.50243024305.19
Chorichora(UP)12.00-401281.002645262017.82
Fatehpur(UP)11.0015.792178.70249524908.48
Bharwari(UP)10.00NC100.5019501950-
Raiganj(WB)10.00177.78536.5028003350-
Mahoba(UP)8.506.25406.60246024108.61
Atarra(UP)8.00-60749.00242523754.08
Devariya(UP)8.0033.33888.00259025755.28
Ajuha(UP)8.00NC283.00255025307.37
Banda(UP)7.50-6.25283.50244023755.40
Robertsganj(UP)7.50-57.14214.10246024503.58
Unnao(UP)7.5015.38158.80248024758.53
Naanpara(UP)6.2047.62617.90242024209.01
Raibareilly(UP)6.00-251454.002465245014.65
Shahabad(New Mandi)(UP)6.00NC45.0024502505-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-251090.00280028003.70
Jayas(UP)5.90-42.16679.002300230015.00
Karvi(UP)5.00-37.5523.00245024156.75
Nadia(WB)5.0025221.0037003900-2.63
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC202.50265026500.95
Mirzapur(UP)4.00NC242.002650264512.29
Tundla(UP)4.00-20211.50256525300.59
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.60-5.26558.1024802450-0.80
Nanjangud(Kar)3.00505.0017001700-
Achalda(UP)3.00-21.05296.902550260015.38
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC47.0024502450-
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)3.002013.0029003000-14.71
Akbarpur(UP)2.50-43.18372.10240524101.91
Kosikalan(UP)2.40-14.29208.20255025902.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.10-16189.2026502650NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.00-28.57101.00262526251.94
Mawana(UP)2.00NC137.2027502730-
Shikohabad(UP)2.00100266.00260027656.12
Sonamura(Tri)1.90NC58.4028002800-
Jhansi(UP)1.50-25135.50248524655.07
Khair(UP)1.50-16.6770.0025902580-0.38
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40-12.535.7029502960-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.404045.602510247012.05
Gandacharra(Tri)1.2033.334.8027402860-
Bangarmau(UP)1.2020203.80246024759.33
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC79.0042004200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC78.0042004200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC51.70280028003.70
Baberu(UP)1.00-33.3371.00242023708.76
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.0066.6716.302500250028.21
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC256.6023002300-
Maudaha(UP)1.00NC25.30235523504.67
Khatra(WB)1.00-41.1899.3026502650NC
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-2517.70250025008.23
Champaknagar(Tri)0.80-0.803100--
Achnera(UP)0.80NC32.60255525500.59
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-40199.402560254511.30
Risia(UP)0.60NC72.3024202420-
Published on June 29, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
