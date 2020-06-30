Rice Prices

as on : 30-06-2020 03:48:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)2156.0068.3111740.0021002030-
Bangalore(Kar)1779.00-49.17111482.0041004100-9.89
Gondal(UP)112.005.166606.5024002400-2.04
Ballia(UP)90.0028.572643.00256025507.79
Barabanki(UP)78.005.41676.00247024506.47
Kasimbazar(WB)71.00NC1263.00269026901.51
Azamgarh(UP)60.00-7.694858.70258525805.73
Barhaj(UP)60.00-14.298988.00252025205.00
Kalipur(WB)58.0011.542485.00245025002.08
Haveri(Kar)57.00714.2964.0017001730-
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)55.6011.2316.6029002900-
Hardoi(UP)50.00257932.80245025004.70
Dadri(UP)50.00-23.081145.0059005900-
Kandi(WB)50.00-28.571325.50270026907.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-105550.00240023801.69
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)44.0029.41304.0025502600-
Faizabad(UP)38.008.571145.00242524252.11
Pandua(WB)38.00-15.561715.003350330019.64
Choubepur(UP)36.80-22.21471.3525002500-6.54
Aligarh(UP)35.00NC3740.00254025500.79
Mainpuri(UP)35.0016.673563.50250025403.31
Beldanga(WB)35.00-12.51240.0027002700-1.82
Lucknow(UP)33.0037.54922.0024902460-5.68
Manvi(Kar)30.00-55.22592.0018501850-
Basti(UP)30.0015.381381.00258025809.79
Lalitpur(UP)30.00-7.691401.5024802475-4.62
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-14.292302.00245024405.60
Bankura Sadar(WB)30.00-6.251886.0026002600-
Balrampur(UP)28.0047.37862.00240024004.35
Mathura(UP)26.0042634.0025602560-6.91
Saharanpur(UP)26.00-7.142104.0026802630-6.29
Khalilabad(UP)25.00-28.571485.002550255013.33
Durgapur(WB)23.004.55991.2528002760NC
Asansol(WB)22.004.761057.89307030705.86
Gangavathi(Kar)21.00-93.71355.0013801400-
Gazipur(UP)21.0010.531988.0032103210-2.13
Katwa(WB)21.0014.13218.0025502600-
Allahabad(UP)20.00-69.232101.50245025002.94
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-202217.00258025807.50
Agra(UP)20.00-33.333201.50255025400.20
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-42.863376.00245024509.87
Vilaspur(UP)20.0017.651444.70262026204.38
Sirsaganj(UP)18.505.71886.50260026401.96
Jaunpur(UP)18.00-7.691296.00256025208.94
Utraula(UP)16.00-5.88290.2024002400-
Bindki(UP)16.00-85.455030.00249024603.75
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.006.6749.00290030001.75
Sitapur(UP)15.00-25985.30246024554.24
Saidpurhat (UP)15.00-54.55240.0031103190-4.31
Shahganj(UP)15.007.1487.00248024506.90
Farukhabad(UP)14.5020.83950.0024802450-6.06
Pratapgarh(UP)14.00-9.68463.00241024157.83
Bareilly(UP)14.00-601883.00262026006.94
Rampur(UP)13.5012.5494.50262026203.15
Pukhrayan(UP)12.0020506.002540255014.93
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-201781.0024902480-4.60
Champadanga(WB)12.00-20587.00320032006.67
Robertsganj(UP)11.0046.67225.10247524604.21
Paliakala(UP)10.50-12.5477.00243024305.19
Chorichora(UP)10.00-16.671291.002650264518.04
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5292.00251525505.89
Devariya(UP)8.506.25896.50259525905.49
Karvi(UP)8.5070531.50242524505.66
Kolar(Kar)8.00NC358.0051885125-
Fatehpur(UP)7.60-30.912186.30250024958.70
Raibareilly(UP)7.0016.671461.002465246514.65
Soharatgarh(UP)7.007.691472.70257025755.98
Atarra(UP)6.00-25755.00244024254.72
Jafarganj(UP)6.00-50996.002425240012.27
Milak(UP)5.80-10.77130.9026402590-
Unnao(UP)5.50-26.67164.30248024808.53
Jayas(UP)5.40-8.47684.402300230015.00
Naanpara(UP)5.40-12.9623.30242024209.01
Arakalgud(Kar)5.00-54.5516.0024001800-
Auraiya(UP)5.00NC227.60250025002.04
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025247.002660265012.71
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-80265.5025402540-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-16.671095.00280028003.70
Tundla(UP)4.5012.5216.00256025650.39
Jahangirabad(UP)3.50-12.5206.00265026500.95
Tulsipur(UP)3.50-41.6771.4024002400-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC50.0024502450-
Dahod(Guj)2.90-95.56868.2042004200-2.33
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.8040103.80261026251.36
Shikohabad(UP)2.5025268.50260026006.12
Kosikalan(UP)2.40NC210.60254525501.80
Mawana(UP)2.00NC139.2027702750-
Charra(UP)1.80-1095.80255025600.20
Melaghar(Tri)1.505053.20280028003.70
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.507.1437.2029502950-
Muskara(UP)1.50-4064.30235023503.98
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.40NC47.002510251012.05
Lalganj(UP)1.2020257.8023002300-
Baberu(UP)1.101072.10243024209.21
Bangarmau(UP)1.00-16.67204.80245024608.89
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3371.0025902590-0.38
Gandacharra(Tri)0.80-33.335.6027402740-
Achnera(UP)0.80NC33.40255025550.39
Anandnagar(UP)0.7016.67200.102545256010.65
Risia(UP)0.60NC72.9024102420-
Published on June 30, 2020
