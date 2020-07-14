Rice Prices

as on : 14-07-2020 03:26:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)815.004.0916766.0015201750-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC10150.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)265.00-1.855896.0036003600-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00-206707.0024002350-12.73
Bindki(UP)180.0038.465340.002500252010.62
Gondal(UP)115.009.527152.0024202420-1.22
Lohardaga(Jha)101.0044.29886.0025502550-
Barhaj(UP)90.00-109708.00255025506.69
Choubepur(UP)82.50135.711740.3525502475-4.67
Barabanki(UP)74.00-11.9834.00246524601.44
Kandi(WB)70.00401395.50270027005.88
Jangipur(WB)66.50NC791.5029802980-
Allahabad(UP)60.00202277.00250025002.04
Hardoi(UP)60.00-14.298217.8024502450-4.30
Birbhum(WB)58.00NC316.00253025505.42
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)55.60NC372.2027002900-
Bolpur(WB)55.00-8.33175.00253025500.40
Maur(UP)51.0013.33498.00258025855.09
Kopaganj(UP)51.0030.771459.00258025905.52
Aligarh(UP)50.0011.114022.0025402550NC
Lakhimpur(UP)45.00-21.052566.00245024205.15
Beldanga(WB)40.00NC1355.00270027005.88
Pandua(WB)40.00-6.981871.003400340023.64
Faizabad(UP)39.002.631371.00245024503.16
Saharanpur(UP)39.0014.712328.0027202700-6.53
Gorakhpur(UP)37.50-25776.7025202660-
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)37.00-15.91341.0025002550-
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.671610.002560254513.78
Basti(UP)34.0033.331573.50259025907.02
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.0014.292061.00260026008.33
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-14.295083.70258025855.31
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291357.00263026201.15
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502328.502580260019.44
Shamli(UP)28.0047.371013.40276527650.18
Katwa(WB)26.5026.19244.5025002550-
Sahiyapur(UP)26.0013.042378.00258025807.50
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-505625.0024002450-2.04
Lalitpur(UP)25.00NC1537.5024902490-11.70
Agra(UP)25.0019.053291.50257025500.39
Mathura(UP)25.00-10.712820.5025702540NC
Madhoganj(UP)25.00253472.50243524456.80
Asansol(WB)25.008.71105.89310031009.15
Durgapur(WB)24.502.081062.75278027005.70
Balrampur(UP)24.0033.33943.00245024006.52
Vilaspur(UP)24.009.091557.20264026305.18
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)23.60NC698.605000500047.06
Hapur(UP)20.00-20987.0026602665-10.74
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.0033.334270.0027652760-6.27
Etawah(UP)19.005.562515.5025202535-4.91
Jaunpur(UP)18.50-11.91411.50254025607.63
Sirsaganj(UP)18.002.86995.5025302540-5.60
Paliakala(UP)17.0030.77530.50242524204.98
Medinipur(West)(WB)16.00NC95.00295029503.51
Rampur(UP)15.0050559.50263026203.14
Bharthna(UP)15.007.142226.0025302550-3.80
Chorichora(UP)15.00501358.00252526605.87
Farukhabad(UP)14.00-33.331046.0025002500-7.41
Devariya(UP)14.00-20979.50259026509.05
Lalbagh(WB)13.20-13.202890-11.58
Bahraich(UP)13.0085.711042.50245024501.03
Gazipur(UP)13.00-13.332066.00322032200.31
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)12.10-22.44116.103400350013.33
Kayamganj(UP)12.00-201876.0025102490-4.92
Jafarganj(UP)12.001401056.00245024604.26
Jiaganj(WB)11.80-11.802860-10.42
Robertsganj(UP)11.504.55259.10244524803.60
Shahganj(UP)11.00-8.33110.002600264011.11
Sheoraphuly(WB)10.60-3.64171.1031003100NC
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00NC526.002500250013.12
Rasda(UP)10.0042.86452.00253025501050.00
Bijnaur(UP)9.0012.5261.50260026209.70
Raath(UP)8.5077.08185.4023502350-
Mainpuri(UP)8.00-203687.5025702550-2.28
Jayas(UP)7.5078.57707.802300230013.86
Fatehpur(UP)7.30-30.482233.60250025006.84
Varipaal(UP)7.20-7.201720--
Naugarh(UP)7.00-78.123664.00260025807.22
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5324.00252525155.21
Karvi(UP)7.0016.67568.00245024453.16
Badayoun(UP)6.00501076.50262526005.00
Raibareilly(UP)6.00-401497.002450245011.87
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00-6.002800--
Mawana(UP)5.00-58.33181.2028002760-
Mirzapur(UP)5.0011.11266.00262026208.49
Lucknow(UP)5.00-72.224945.0025252500-8.18
Nadia(WB)5.00-16.67241.0037003600NC
Milak(UP)4.50-10140.4026102630-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.60-2.7579.9024802500-0.80
Soharatgarh(UP)3.50-61.111494.70259025757.47
Tundla(UP)3.50-50250.0025702550-0.39
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20-8.57120.5025652550-0.19
Jhijhank(UP)3.00-50296.5025002540-
Safdarganj(UP)3.005071.5024202450-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)3.0036.36194.40265026501.92
Balarampur(WB)3.0020021.9325002575-3.10
Kosikalan(UP)2.60-13.33223.5025402560-1.17
Auraiya(UP)2.50-28.57235.6025402500-0.39
Tulsipur(UP)2.0066.6778.1024002400-
Haldibari(WB)2.00-25.934.70275026505.77
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.80-102726.0036003600-
Charra(UP)1.8012.5107.00255025500.99
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6033.3345.4029002950-
Melaghar(Tri)1.505058.2027002700NC
Khair(UP)1.505072.5025802590-0.77
Baberu(UP)1.40-6.6776.30244024209.66
Lalganj(UP)1.20-20265.6023502350-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.20-4056.102510251012.05
Muskara(UP)1.20-14.2969.60240023003.23
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC84.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC83.004200420090.91
Dahod(Guj)0.90-95.03913.2042004200-2.33
Maudaha(UP)0.90-35.7129.7023602300-0.21
Gurusarai(UP)0.90NC19.50248525007.58
Achnera(UP)0.80NC38.2025602550-1.92
Anandnagar(UP)0.8014.29206.102550252513.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.60-62.520.102500250028.21
Wazirganj(UP)0.60-2549.5026002610-
Published on July 14, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
