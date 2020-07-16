Rice Prices

as on : 16-07-2020 03:49:33 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manvi(Kar)784.00-784.002284--
Mandya(Kar)745.00214.354135.0024002200-
Bangalore(Kar)601.00-12.01113672.0042004200-7.69
Bangarpet(Kar)483.0078.897543.0022002100-
Shahjahanpur(UP)351.009.697101.0026052595-0.38
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC10440.0035003500NC
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)135.0092.862062.002640264010.92
Gondal(UP)106.50-7.397258.5024202420-1.22
Lohardaga(Jha)90.00-10.89976.0025502550-
Dadri(UP)90.00801235.0059505900-
Choubepur(UP)85.003.031825.3526002550-2.80
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.119788.00258025507.95
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.001005675.0023002400-6.12
Kandi(WB)50.00-28.571445.50270027005.88
Aligarh(UP)45.00-104067.00255025400.39
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00-11.112606.00245024505.15
Azamgarh(UP)38.0026.675121.70258025805.31
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-2.562366.0027302720-6.19
Bankura Sadar(WB)38.0018.752099.00260026008.33
Gorakhpur(UP)36.00-4812.7025252520-
Allahabad(UP)35.00-41.672312.00248525001.43
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00752425.0028402800-2.91
Lalitpur(UP)35.00401572.5024852490-11.88
Sahiyapur(UP)35.0034.622413.00258025807.50
Mainpuri(UP)34.003253721.5025802570-1.90
Madhoganj(UP)32.00283504.50245024357.46
Jhargram(WB)32.00-11.11768.0026002800-10.34
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)32.00-13.51373.0025002500-
Khalilabad(UP)30.00-14.291640.002540256012.89
Muradabad(UP)30.00NC1387.00263026301.15
Meerut(UP)30.0011.11657.5028002825-5.72
Gajol(WB)30.00100126.00280029003.70
Shamli(UP)29.003.571042.40277027650.36
Egra/contai(WB)29.0026.09536.002600270013.04
Katwa(WB)25.60-3.4270.1025002500-
Firozabad(UP)25.004.171475.1026402630-
Muzzafarnagar(UP)25.00254295.0027802765-5.76
Agra(UP)25.00NC3316.50257025700.39
Hardoi(UP)25.00-58.338242.8024502450-4.30
Asansol(WB)25.00NC1130.89310031009.15
Durgapur(WB)25.002.041087.75277027805.32
Mathura(UP)24.00-42844.5025502570-0.78
Hapur(UP)20.00NC1007.0026602660-10.74
Jaunpur(UP)20.008.111431.50254025407.63
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-16.671577.20263026404.78
Sehjanwa(UP)20.00-33.332348.502590258019.91
Jhijhank(UP)20.00566.67316.5024802500-
Paliakala(UP)20.0017.65550.50243024255.19
Chorichora(UP)20.0033.331378.00254025256.50
Balrampur(UP)19.00-20.83962.00245024506.52
Nawabganj(UP)18.00-18.18679.002420243051.25
Sirsaganj(UP)17.00-5.561012.5025502530-4.85
Bahraich(UP)15.2016.921057.70245024501.03
Pukhrayan(UP)15.0050541.002520250014.03
Bharthna(UP)15.00NC2241.0025402530-3.42
Medinipur(West)(WB)15.00-6.25110.00295029503.51
Utraula(UP)14.50-12.12387.7024202420-
Rampur(UP)14.00-6.67573.50263026303.14
Atarra(UP)13.5022.73798.50243024503.40
Farukhabad(UP)13.50-3.571059.5025002500-7.41
Etawah(UP)13.00-31.582528.5025252520-4.72
Pratapgarh(UP)12.50-10.71475.50242524108.50
Devariya(UP)12.00-14.29991.50258025908.63
Gazipur(UP)12.00-7.692078.00324032200.93
Jangipura(UP)12.0020619.002580256010.26
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-16.671886.0025102510-4.92
Rasda(UP)10.00NC462.00254025301054.55
Ajuha(UP)9.0028.57333.00248025253.33
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)9.00501138.00280028001.82
Banda(UP)8.00NC315.50244524453.60
Etah(UP)8.0014.29378.00257025700.39
Robertsganj(UP)8.00-30.43267.10245024453.81
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00NC802.8025002460-
Raibareilly(UP)7.50251504.502460245012.33
Fatehpur(UP)6.80-6.852240.40251525007.48
Bethuadahari(WB)6.20-3866.7037004200NC
Kasganj(UP)6.00100449.5025402580-0.39
Mawana(UP)6.0020187.2028002800-
Kannauj(UP)5.50-15.38438.1025002480-5.66
Unnao(UP)5.00-28.57189.3024752480NC
Nadia(WB)5.00NC246.0037003700NC
Jayas(UP)4.50-40712.302300230013.86
Mahoba(UP)4.50-22.41432.20243024657.28
Naanpara(UP)4.2068644.302450245010.36
Mirzapur(UP)4.00-20270.00263026208.90
Achalda(UP)4.00NC320.902500250013.12
Lucknow(UP)4.00-204949.0067002525143.64
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.00-11.11455.102560256021.90
Milak(UP)3.60-20144.0026002610-
Dahod(Guj)3.50288.89916.7042004200-2.33
Auraiya(UP)3.5040239.1025302540-0.78
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-5.56583.3025002480NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-6.25123.5025602565-0.39
Tulsipur(UP)3.005081.1024102400-
Tundla(UP)3.00-14.29253.0025652570-0.58
Kosikalan(UP)2.807.69226.3025452540-0.97
Uluberia(WB)2.70-15.6250.0027002700-6.90
Bharuasumerpur(UP)2.50316.6722.602500250028.21
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC66.404200410020.00
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)2.50NC24.0029002900-23.68
Bareilly(UP)2.00-86.671936.00257525904.04
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)2.0066.6758.102510251012.05
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3373.5024102420-
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.70-5.562727.7036003600-
Charra(UP)1.60-11.11108.60255025500.99
Muskara(UP)1.6033.3371.20240024003.23
Boxonagar(Tri)1.507.1429.7028002800-
Jhansi(UP)1.50-6.25141.80248024754.42
Akbarpur(UP)1.50NC381.10243524403.18
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-18.7546.7029002900-
Balarampur(WB)1.30-56.6723.2325502500-1.16
Lalganj(UP)1.20NC266.8023502350-
Anandnagar(UP)1.1037.5207.202535255012.67
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC85.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC84.004200420090.91
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3373.5025802580-0.77
Atrauli(UP)0.8033.336.0025502570-
Kasipur(WB)0.658.331.2526202600-1.50
Risia(UP)0.60NC75.3024302440-
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-33.3320.10248524857.58
