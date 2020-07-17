Rice Prices

as on : 17-07-2020 03:44:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Choubepur(UP)90.005.881915.3526002600-2.80
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00204325.0027802780-5.76
Firozabad(UP)26.5061501.6026252640-
Balrampur(UP)24.0026.32986.00245024506.52
Tamluk (Medinipur E)(WB)24.00-4259.0024502400-2.00
Kolaghat(WB)23.00NC229.0024502500-2.00
Sirsaganj(UP)17.502.941030.0025502550-4.85
Mawana(UP)9.0050196.2027802800-
Fatehpur(UP)7.5010.292247.90250025156.84
Naugarh(UP)7.00NC3671.00258026006.39
Soharatgarh(UP)6.0071.431500.70256525906.43
Achalda(UP)4.00NC324.902520250014.03
Ujhani(UP)3.0040029.30258025803.20
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC86.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC85.004200420090.91
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-9.09208.202540253512.89
Published on July 17, 2020
