Rice Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:22:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1801.00-54.16119402.0042004200-7.69
Mandya(Kar)349.00-54.3217879.0015302080-
Siliguri(WB)269.001.516165.0036003600-
Bangarpet(Kar)266.00-44.937809.0023002200-
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC6907.0023502400-14.55
Bindki(UP)120.00205560.002530250011.95
Gondal(UP)112.00-5.087488.5024202420-1.22
Dadri(UP)100.00-9.091445.0059505950-
Lohardaga(Jha)88.00-2.221064.0025502550-
Barabanki(UP)85.0014.86919.00247024651.65
Choubepur(UP)81.0015.712066.3526002550-2.80
Ballia(UP)70.0016.672903.00255025606.25
Kandi(WB)65.00301510.50265027003.92
Gorakhpur(UP)52.5041.89902.2025402545-
Barhaj(UP)50.005259846.00259025908.37
Agra(UP)49.00963365.5025402570-0.78
Mainpuri(UP)48.006.673814.5025702576-2.28
Saharanpur(UP)41.5012.162444.5027252730-6.36
Kopaganj(UP)41.00-10.871546.00258525905.73
Aligarh(UP)40.00-11.114152.0025402550NC
Azamgarh(UP)40.00-11.115206.70258025755.31
Raibareilly(UP)39.50618.181549.502465246012.56
Allahabad(UP)35.50-21.112392.5024502525NC
Muradabad(UP)35.00NC1457.00262026300.77
Meerut(UP)35.009.38724.5027802785-6.40
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.52641.00246024505.58
Hardoi(UP)35.00-12.58317.8024502470-4.30
Bankura Sadar(WB)32.00-8.572166.00260026008.33
Faizabad(UP)30.00-14.291436.00245524553.37
Hapur(UP)30.00201062.0027002700-9.40
Muzzafarnagar(UP)30.00-9.094388.0027802780-5.76
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00-14.292443.00256025806.67
Jhijhank(UP)30.0050346.5025002480-
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-201600.5024852485-11.88
Mathura(UP)28.00122897.5025502560-0.78
Balrampur(UP)26.0036.841031.00243024505.65
Shamli(UP)26.00-13.331098.40278027800.72
Basti(UP)25.5041.671617.00255025505.37
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)25.206.78723.805000500047.06
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-21.883529.50245024507.46
Durgapur(WB)23.00-4.171134.75278027805.70
Asansol(WB)22.56-1.911176.45310031009.15
Bareilly(UP)20.00233.331962.00257025753.84
Kayamganj(UP)20.0033.331921.0025102510-4.92
Utraula(UP)19.00NC425.7024202420-
Sirsaganj(UP)19.00-2.561068.5025202510-5.97
Chorichora(UP)18.00201411.00254025456.50
Bharthna(UP)17.0013.332258.0025502540-3.04
Shahganj(UP)16.0045.45126.002650260013.25
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-705690.0013002300-46.94
Naugarh(UP)15.00114.293686.00258525806.60
Raiganj(WB)15.0050551.5029002800-17.14
Gazipur(UP)14.5020.832104.50324032400.93
Farukhabad(UP)14.007.691086.5024802500-8.15
Jafarganj(UP)14.0016.671070.00245024504.26
Islampur(WB)14.00NC648.8030002850-16.67
Rampur(UP)13.00-13.33601.50263026303.14
Robertsganj(UP)12.5038.89288.60245024603.81
Mawana(UP)12.0020218.2027702775-
Rasda(UP)12.0020484.00252525501047.73
Paliakala(UP)12.009.09573.50245024406.06
Jangipura(UP)12.00NC631.002600258011.11
Kolar(Kar)11.00-38.89387.0051165038-
Atarra(UP)10.0025816.50245024254.26
Jaunpur(UP)10.00-501441.5020502540-13.14
Devariya(UP)10.00-13.041013.00258025708.63
Chintamani(Kar)9.00-65.38530.002500250011.11
Shimoga(Kar)9.00-10120.0021252050-
Etah(UP)9.00-25399.0025602550NC
Ajuha(UP)9.0012.5350.00250025004.17
Karvi(UP)9.00-10587.00242524152.11
Bahraich(UP)8.50-39.291080.20246024601.44
Banda(UP)8.00-33.33335.50242524302.75
Pukhrayan(UP)8.00-46.67549.002560252015.84
Mohamadabad(UP)8.00-11.11819.8025002480-
Raath(UP)8.00-11.11202.4023502350-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)8.00-201156.00280028001.82
Unnao(UP)7.5050196.8024602475-0.61
Soharatgarh(UP)7.0016.671507.70258025657.05
Kannauj(UP)6.508.33450.6025502500-3.77
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-33.33267.50260026009.70
Kasganj(UP)6.0020460.50257025600.78
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)5.30-56.2121.403400340013.33
Mahoba(UP)5.0013.64441.60243024207.28
Mirzapur(UP)5.0025279.00264526509.52
Auraiya(UP)4.0033.33246.1025002530-1.96
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00-11.11228.5026402640-1.31
Nadia(WB)4.00-20255.0037003700NC
Lucknow(UP)3.805.564956.4024906700-9.45
Fatehpur(UP)3.60-59.092260.30250025106.84
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.50-2.78590.4025002500NC
Tundla(UP)3.50NC260.0025602570-0.78
Naanpara(UP)3.20-27.27651.902450244010.36
Kosikalan(UP)3.1010.71232.2025452550-0.97
Achalda(UP)3.00NC330.902500250013.12
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.0020460.602540255020.95
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)2.80-12.5129.50257525550.19
Akbarpur(UP)2.105385.20244024403.39
Charra(UP)2.0025110.60256025501.39
Safdarganj(UP)2.00NC77.5024401630-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00-33.33196.4026002650NC
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.805.882729.5036003600-
Baberu(UP)1.802079.60242024208.76
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.60-208.7024502400-
Melaghar(Tri)1.50NC61.2027002800NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.50-5062.602510251012.05
Bangarmau(UP)1.40NC209.60246024606.96
Muskara(UP)1.40-12.572.60240024003.23
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-13.3349.5029502970-
Khatra(WB)1.20-60103.5026002650NC
Aroor(Ker)1.00NC14.00112001120020.43
Khair(UP)1.00NC74.5025802580-0.77
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC268.8023502350-
Balarampur(WB)1.00-23.0824.23280025508.53
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-11.11209.902525253512.22
Maudaha(UP)0.80-11.1130.5023602360-0.21
Achnera(UP)0.70NC39.6025602560-1.92
Published on July 21, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
