Rice Prices

as on : 22-07-2020 04:17:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Mandya(Kar)723.00-2.954858.0023002400-
Bangalore(Kar)247.00-86.29119649.0041504200-8.79
Sultanpur(UP)200.00NC7107.0023502350-14.55
Gondal(UP)104.50-6.77593.0024202420-1.22
Haveri(Kar)104.00352.17191.0017001700-
Lohardaga(Jha)91.003.411155.0025502550-
Thodupuzha(Ker)70.00401800.00300030007.14
Barhaj(UP)70.00409916.00259025908.37
Sainthia(WB)70.00-4.11298.00261026106.10
Choubepur(UP)65.00-19.752131.3525802600-3.55
Ballia(UP)60.00-14.292963.00256025506.67
Maur(UP)47.002.17591.00258525905.30
Kopaganj(UP)47.0014.631593.00258525855.73
Mainpuri(UP)44.00-8.333858.5025802570-1.90
Allahabad(UP)40.0012.682432.50248524501.43
Lakhimpur(UP)40.0014.292681.00245024605.15
Hardoi(UP)40.0014.298357.8024502450-4.30
Saharanpur(UP)38.00-8.432482.5027302725-6.19
Faizabad(UP)37.0023.331473.00245024553.16
Manvi(Kar)35.0016.67762.0017401750-
Azamgarh(UP)35.00-12.55241.70258025805.31
Hapur(UP)35.0016.671097.0026802700-10.07
Bankura Sadar(WB)35.009.382201.00260026008.33
Madhoganj(UP)31.00243560.50244024507.02
Khalilabad(UP)30.00NC1700.002550254013.33
Lalitpur(UP)30.007.141630.5024802485-12.06
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291487.00261026200.38
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00NC2408.502585259019.68
Beldanga(WB)30.00-14.291420.00270027005.88
Firozabad(UP)29.003.571558.6025902600-
Meerut(UP)28.00-20752.5027902780-6.06
Balrampur(UP)28.007.691059.00242024305.22
Agra(UP)27.00-44.93392.5025302540-1.17
Mathura(UP)26.00-7.142923.5025602550-0.39
Sahiyapur(UP)25.00-16.672468.00256025606.67
Basti(UP)23.00-9.81640.00255025505.37
Vilaspur(UP)23.009.521621.20264026305.18
Shamli(UP)23.00-11.541121.40278027800.72
Asansol(WB)23.001.951199.45310031009.15
Chorichora(UP)22.0022.221433.00255025406.92
Durgapur(WB)22.00-4.351156.75268027801.90
Nawabganj(UP)21.0023.53717.002420242051.25
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-33.334408.0027802780-5.76
Naugarh(UP)20.0033.333706.00258025856.39
Pukhrayan(UP)20.00150569.002500256013.12
Partaval(UP)20.005.26733.502550254011.60
Utraula(UP)19.00NC444.7024202420-
Paliakala(UP)19.0058.33592.50243024505.19
Sirsaganj(UP)18.50-2.631087.0025302520-5.60
Dahod(Guj)18.2027.27949.2042004200-2.33
Somvarpet(Kar)18.008028.0018001800NC
Gazipur(UP)16.0010.342120.50324032400.93
Bareilly(UP)15.00-251977.00257525704.04
Jhijhank(UP)15.00-50361.5025402500-
Bharthna(UP)14.00-17.652272.0025602550-2.66
Rampurhat(WB)13.7033.01247.002610262013.48
Farukhabad(UP)13.50-3.571100.0025002480-7.41
Jaunpur(UP)13.50351455.00256020508.47
Raath(UP)13.0062.5215.4023502350-
Rampur(UP)12.00-7.69613.50263026303.14
Devariya(UP)12.00201025.00256525808.00
Raibareilly(UP)11.00-72.151560.502465246512.56
Mohamadabad(UP)11.0037.5830.8025102500-
Ajuha(UP)11.0022.22361.00248025003.33
Mawana(UP)10.00-16.67228.2027702770-
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-501931.0025002510-5.30
Rasda(UP)10.00-16.67494.00254025251054.55
Kaliaganj(WB)10.0042.86153.4029502950-15.71
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)10.00251166.00280028001.82
Atarra(UP)9.00-10825.50245024504.26
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11407.00257025600.39
Jafarganj(UP)8.00-42.861078.00242524503.19
Bahraich(UP)7.60-10.591087.80246024601.44
Karvi(UP)7.50-16.67594.50243524252.53
Kasganj(UP)7.0016.67467.50256025700.39
Fatehpur(UP)6.6083.332266.90250025006.84
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020285.00264026459.32
Soharatgarh(UP)6.00-14.291513.70258025807.05
Unnao(UP)6.00-20202.8024702460-0.20
Kannauj(UP)6.00-7.69456.6025502550-3.77
Nadia(WB)5.0025260.00375037001.35
Mahoba(UP)4.60-8446.20245024308.17
Naanpara(UP)4.5040.62656.402450245010.36
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)4.50-15.09125.903400340013.33
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC232.5026402640-1.31
Achalda(UP)4.0033.33334.902500250013.12
Tundla(UP)4.0014.29264.0025502560-1.16
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5016.67464.102550254021.43
Kalyani(WB)3.50-12.587.50345034501.47
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.4021.43132.9025602575-0.39
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.40-2.86593.8025002500NC
Lucknow(UP)3.20-15.794959.6024752490-10.00
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.0010065.602510251012.05
Akbarpur(UP)3.0042.86388.20245024403.81
Safdarganj(UP)3.005080.5024602440-
Kosikalan(UP)2.80-9.68235.0025502545-0.78
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC55.6027002700-6.90
Anandnagar(UP)2.50212.5212.402545252513.11
Tulsipur(UP)2.50-16.6783.6024102410-
Charra(UP)1.80-10112.40256025601.39
Jhansi(UP)1.8012.5145.20247524804.21
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.6023.0851.1029502950-
Melaghar(Tri)1.50NC62.7027002700NC
Baberu(UP)1.30-27.7880.90241024208.31
Lalganj(UP)1.2020270.0023502350-
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC88.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC87.004200420090.91
Muskara(UP)1.00-28.5773.60235024001.08
Maudaha(UP)0.9012.531.4023602360-0.21
Achnera(UP)0.70NC40.3025702560-1.53
Bharuasumerpur(UP)0.70-12.524.102500250028.21
Risia(UP)0.60NC75.9024502430-
Balarampur(WB)0.60-4024.83280028008.53
Published on July 22, 2020
