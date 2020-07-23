Rice Prices

as on : 23-07-2020 04:26:09 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1242.00402.83120891.00465041502.20
Mandya(Kar)400.0014.6118279.0015301530-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC10730.0035003500NC
Shahjahanpur(UP)250.00-28.777351.0026102605-0.19
Gondal(UP)112.507.667705.5024202420-1.22
Lohardaga(Jha)109.0019.781264.0025502550-
Bindki(UP)100.00-16.675660.002540253012.39
Dadri(UP)95.00-51540.0059505950-
Barhaj(UP)90.0028.5710006.00257025907.53
Haveri(Kar)84.00-19.23275.0017001700-
Ballia(UP)70.0016.673033.00260025608.33
Ghaziabad(UP)50.0066.672505.0028302840-3.25
Choubepur(UP)50.00-23.082181.3526002580-2.80
Allahabad(UP)45.0012.52477.50250024852.04
Hardoi(UP)45.0012.58402.8018452450-27.93
Maur(UP)40.00-14.89631.00259025855.50
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC4192.00255025400.39
Jaunpur(UP)40.00196.31495.00256025608.47
Gorakhpur(UP)40.00-23.81942.2025502540-
Kopaganj(UP)40.00-14.891633.00259025855.93
Mainpuri(UP)40.00-9.093898.5025702580-2.28
Lalitpur(UP)35.0016.671665.5024802480-12.06
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671522.0026002610NC
Meerut(UP)35.0025787.5028002790-5.72
Sehjanwa(UP)35.0016.672443.502570258518.98
Saharanpur(UP)34.00-10.532516.5027302730-6.19
Firozabad(UP)32.0010.341590.6025752590-
Azamgarh(UP)30.00-14.295271.70258525805.51
Hapur(UP)30.00-14.291127.0026802680-10.07
Lakhimpur(UP)30.00-252711.00246024505.58
Mathura(UP)30.0015.382953.5025502560-0.78
Madhoganj(UP)28.00-9.683588.50246024407.89
Dahod(Guj)26.4045.05975.6042004200-2.33
Basti(UP)26.0013.041666.00256025505.79
Pukhrayan(UP)25.0025594.002500250013.12
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00104430.0027752780-5.93
Shamli(UP)21.00-8.71142.40278027800.72
Sahiyapur(UP)20.00-202488.00256025606.67
Partaval(UP)20.00NC753.502550255011.60
Agra(UP)20.00-25.933412.50260025301.56
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-13.041641.20262026404.38
Utraula(UP)20.005.26464.7024202420-
Paliakala(UP)20.005.26612.50244024305.63
Chorichora(UP)20.00-9.091453.00256025507.34
Nawabganj(UP)19.00-9.52736.002420242051.25
Sirsaganj(UP)18.00-2.71105.0025402530-5.22
Jafarganj(UP)18.001251096.00244024253.83
Bharthna(UP)17.0021.432289.0025502560-3.04
Raath(UP)16.2024.62231.6023502350-
Balrampur(UP)16.00-42.861075.00242524205.43
Farukhabad(UP)14.003.71114.0025002500-7.41
Rampur(UP)14.0016.67627.50263026303.14
Etawah(UP)13.00-13.332556.5025352530-4.34
Mawana(UP)12.0020240.2027702770-
Kayamganj(UP)11.00101942.0024902500-5.68
Devariya(UP)11.00-8.331036.00257025658.21
Naugarh(UP)10.00-503716.00258025806.39
Robertsganj(UP)9.00-28297.60248024505.08
Soharatgarh(UP)9.00501522.70256525806.43
Ajuha(UP)9.00-18.18370.00248024803.33
Etah(UP)8.506.25415.5025602570NC
Bahraich(UP)8.005.261095.80244024600.62
Raibareilly(UP)8.00-27.271568.502465246512.56
Unnao(UP)7.5025210.3024652470-0.40
Shikaripura(Kar)7.00-61.001400--
Atarra(UP)7.00-22.22832.50240024502.13
Banda(UP)7.00-12.5342.50243024252.97
Kannauj(UP)6.508.33463.1025502550-3.77
Karvi(UP)6.50-13.33601.00244524352.95
Kasganj(UP)6.00-14.29473.50257025600.78
Bareilly(UP)5.00-66.671982.00257525754.04
Chandoli(UP)5.002578.202575257510.52
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-16.67290.00265026409.73
Fatehpur(UP)4.50-31.822271.40251025007.26
Mahoba(UP)4.20-8.7450.40246024508.61
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC236.5026402640-1.31
Chitwadagaon(UP)4.0014.29468.102670255027.14
Jayas(UP)3.80-15.56716.102300230013.86
Lucknow(UP)3.6012.54963.2024502475-10.91
Akbarpur(UP)3.5016.67391.70245024503.81
Milak(UP)3.50-12.5151.5025702610-
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-2.94597.1025002500NC
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.00-11.76135.90258025600.39
Tulsipur(UP)3.002086.6024202410-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.00NC68.602510251012.05
Kosikalan(UP)2.60-7.14237.6025502550-0.78
Auraiya(UP)2.00-50248.1025302500-0.78
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3382.5024202460-
Sheoraphuly(WB)2.00-81.13173.1031003100NC
Charra(UP)1.905.56114.30256025601.39
Bishalgarh(Tri)1.80NC2731.3036003600-
Baberu(UP)1.5015.3882.40242024108.76
Anandnagar(UP)1.40-44213.802530254512.44
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-18.7552.4029502950-
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.30-18.7510.0024602450-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.2071.4325.302500250028.21
Jhansi(UP)1.20-33.33146.40248024754.42
Muskara(UP)1.202074.80240023503.23
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC89.004200420090.91
Murud(Mah)1.00NC88.004200420090.91
Maudaha(UP)1.0011.1132.4023502360-0.63
Lalganj(UP)0.80-33.33270.8023502350-
Gurusarai(UP)0.70-22.2221.70248524857.58
Published on July 23, 2020
