Rice Prices

as on : 30-07-2020 05:47:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)1243.0027.62125742.00465046503.33
Bangarpet(Kar)451.00-9.078756.0021002200-
Shahjahanpur(UP)300.00207651.0026102610-0.19
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11600.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)272.001.126706.0036003600-
Mandya(Kar)179.005.2918628.0020002350-
Gondal(UP)110.00-6.788151.0024202420-1.22
Dadri(UP)100.0011.111940.0059305930-
Barhaj(UP)100.0066.6710296.00258026007.50
Jangipur(WB)66.50NC858.0029752980-
Kalipur(WB)65.00253050.00240024006.67
Kasimbazar(WB)62.50-0.791587.50266026600.38
Ghaziabad(UP)60.00502665.0028502830-2.73
Birbhum(WB)60.009.09431.00253025405.42
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)56.000.72428.2027002700-
Kopaganj(UP)52.0026.831775.00258025855.52
Aligarh(UP)50.00254372.0025402550NC
Azamgarh(UP)50.00-9.095486.70256525704.69
Manvi(Kar)45.0040.62839.0017001700-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00505765.0023002340-6.12
Gorakhpur(UP)45.00501064.7025602550-
Karimpur(WB)45.00NC855.003480365017.57
Ballia(UP)40.00-203173.002660265010.83
Allahabad(UP)35.00NC2602.5025002450-2.34
Hapur(UP)35.00401217.0026702700-10.40
Khalilabad(UP)35.0016.671805.002550255013.33
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671647.00260026301.56
Meerut(UP)35.00-12.5925.5028102815-5.39
Lakhimpur(UP)35.00-12.52819.00245024305.15
Burdwan(WB)35.00-65.69347.00250023008.70
Jaunpur(UP)31.00-4.621558.502600260010.17
Sahiyapur(UP)30.00-252597.00256025605.13
Sehjanwa(UP)30.00502518.502560256518.52
Saharanpur(UP)29.00-9.382662.5027502730-5.82
Mainpuri(UP)27.00-3.574028.5026002610-1.14
Katwa(WB)26.402.33322.3025502550-
Lalitpur(UP)26.0041716.5024802480-12.06
Mathura(UP)26.008.333059.5025602560-0.39
Madhoganj(UP)25.00-16.673678.50243524508.22
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)25.00-19.35429.0025502550-
Choubepur(UP)24.50-45.562343.8525702600-3.93
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)24.50-2.78748.305000500047.06
Bankura Sadar(WB)24.00-14.292253.00260026008.33
Durgapur(WB)24.009.091180.75276026804.94
Asansol(WB)23.562.431223.01310031009.15
Shamli(UP)22.5012.51231.90278527900.91
Utraula(UP)21.005543.2024202420-
Santhesargur(Kar)20.00-20.002100--
Agra(UP)20.0011.113471.50263026351.15
Nawabganj(UP)19.005.56807.002410242050.63
Sirsaganj(UP)18.50-2.631160.0025202510-6.67
Partaval(UP)18.00-10791.502550254511.60
Jafarganj(UP)18.0028.571128.00246024804.68
Egra/contai(WB)18.00-37.93554.002600260013.04
Champadanga(WB)18.00-10716.003200320014.29
Paliakala(UP)17.50-12.5682.50243024107.52
Pratapgarh(UP)15.503.33506.00241524358.05
Gazipur(UP)15.5010.712185.50325032500.62
Muzzafarnagar(UP)15.00-404516.0027852780-5.75
Chorichora(UP)15.00-16.671486.00256525607.55
Medinipur(West)(WB)15.00NC125.00290029501.75
Rampur(UP)14.0016.67679.50263026302.73
Robertsganj(UP)14.0055.56311.60249024806.64
Bharthna(UP)14.00-17.652340.0025402540-4.15
Jangipura(UP)14.0040668.002600260011.11
Islampur(WB)14.00-12.5678.8033003300-8.33
Farukhabad(UP)13.00-38.11177.0025002450-5.66
Chintamani(Kar)12.00-47.831393.0021002200-6.67
Raiganj(WB)12.00-7.69576.5032003200-8.57
Hamirpur(UP)11.50-20.002500-31.58
Soharatgarh(UP)11.0029.411542.20255025754.51
Rasda(UP)11.0010527.00263026401095.45
Naugarh(UP)10.00-603751.00255525705.36
Kayamganj(UP)10.00-33.331989.0025202510-4.91
Bharwari(UP)10.00-60185.5019001850-
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00NC163.4030502950-12.86
Bethuadahari(WB)9.5053.2376.20380037002.70
Devariya(UP)9.00-18.181080.50256525605.99
Karvi(UP)9.0012.5638.50242024352.33
Raibareilly(UP)8.50-79.011632.002465246012.56
Unnao(UP)8.00NC231.3024602465-0.61
Bareilly(UP)7.50501998.00258526002.99
Atarra(UP)7.00-30854.50245024505.38
Etah(UP)7.00-12.5437.5025802560-0.39
Mawana(UP)7.00-22.22278.2027902785-
Mohamadabad(UP)7.007.69859.8024802500-
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5401.00250025002.04
Fatehpur(UP)6.50-13.332294.70252025157.23
Banda(UP)6.0020353.50245524504.25
Bijnaur(UP)6.00-20281.002630260010.97
Raath(UP)6.00-33.33246.6023502350-
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)6.00201177.00280028001.82
Nadia(WB)5.00NC265.0038003750NC
Lucknow(UP)4.8033.334975.3024502450-10.91
Jahangirabad(UP)4.5028.57252.5026502650-0.93
Tundla(UP)4.5028.57281.50263026201.74
Naanpara(UP)4.2016.67672.20240024302.13
Kasganj(UP)4.00-20493.50259025801.57
Achalda(UP)4.00NC349.902520250014.03
Kannauj(UP)4.00-38.46467.1025002550-5.30
Auraiya(UP)3.5075256.1025302550-3.80
Mahoba(UP)3.50-12.5467.60246024408.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.502.94610.8024602480-5.38
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.4021.43148.3025602590NC
Tulsipur(UP)3.005095.1024202420-
Akbarpur(UP)3.00-14.29405.10245024500.82
Jayas(UP)2.80-40.43723.602300230012.20
Uluberia(WB)2.70-3.5758.3027002700-6.90
Kosikalan(UP)2.60-7.14248.80255025550.79
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC73.904200420020.00
Dahod(Guj)2.40-72.411035.10420042005.00
Kalyanpur(Tri)2.00-41.189.00305028907.77
Charra(UP)2.00-9.09122.90255025500.99
Khair(UP)2.0010078.3025902590-0.38
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.00-20475.602640263025.71
Safdarganj(UP)2.0010089.5024002400-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.8012529.902500250028.21
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.80NC73.702515251012.28
Jhansi(UP)1.60-11.11149.80248024754.42
Muskara(UP)1.60-2079.70245024005.38
Ramkrishanpur(Howrah)(WB)1.60-40.74133.003400340013.33
Baberu(UP)1.50-11.7689.40242024108.76
Lalganj(UP)1.5050275.5023502350-
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.30-18.7558.2029502880-
Anandnagar(UP)1.10-38.89217.70255525456.46
Melaghar(Tri)1.00NC64.70280027003.70
Gurusarai(UP)0.905024.10248524857.58
Balarampur(WB)0.7016.6725.53270028004.65
Atrauli(UP)0.60-14.297.3025602550-
Maudaha(UP)0.60-2533.80236023650.85
Published on July 30, 2020
