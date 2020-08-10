Rice Prices

as on : 10-08-2020 04:31:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Bangalore(Kar)2623.00115.35132530.004950495010.00
Mandya(Kar)517.00102.756456.0022002100-
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC11890.0035003500NC
Siliguri(WB)280.000.727264.0036003600-
Shahjahanpur(UP)190.00-36.677841.0026052610-0.38
Dadri(UP)125.00-10.712290.0059505950-
Manvi(Kar)100.0033.331071.0017001500-
Barhaj(UP)100.00NC10695.00258025707.50
Azamgarh(UP)95.0018.755889.20256525655.12
Bindki(UP)80.0014.296070.00250025005.04
Jangipur(WB)66.50-0.75991.5029952990-
Kasimbazar(WB)65.00NC1780.00266027750.38
Kalipur(WB)64.0010.343306.00235024002.17
Hardoi(UP)60.00NC8887.8024502440-2.00
Maur(UP)59.0037.21733.00257025804.68
Kopaganj(UP)59.009.261937.00257025754.68
Sealdah Koley Market(WB)55.80-0.36595.8027002700-
Gorakhpur(UP)53.00-3.641339.7025502540-
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)50.00-16.675980.0023252300-5.10
Khalilabad(UP)50.0066.671960.002550255013.33
Sehjanwa(UP)50.00NC2678.502560257018.52
Saharanpur(UP)48.00202882.5027202725-7.48
Aligarh(UP)40.00NC4627.0025502550NC
Choubepur(UP)38.50-3.752511.8525002470-6.54
Jaunpur(UP)38.00901635.502625262511.23
Faizabad(UP)36.002.861707.00240024001.05
Teliamura(Tri)35.00-12.5599.0028002800-3.45
Basti(UP)35.0012.91832.00257025705.54
Muradabad(UP)35.0016.671837.00262026302.75
Madhoganj(UP)35.00-12.53783.50243024308.00
Shamli(UP)35.0029.631398.90277527750.54
Beldanga(WB)35.00NC1635.00270027008.00
Firozabad(UP)34.007.941839.6025702590-
Sindhanur(Kar)32.00-74.4563.00188018804.44
Meerut(UP)28.505.561050.0028302825-4.71
Mathura(UP)27.0012.53195.5025502550-0.78
Katwa(WB)27.001.12428.8025002500-
Karsiyang(Matigara)(WB)26.201.55800.305000500047.06
Bahraich(UP)26.00120.341173.9024002400-1.23
Hapur(UP)25.00-16.671272.0027602670-7.38
Mainpuri(UP)25.00-26.474200.0026102610-0.76
Bankura Sadar(WB)24.00-42403.00260026008.33
Paliakala(UP)23.00-8802.50242024106.84
Chorichora(UP)23.00-81551.50256025507.34
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.005.264643.0027802780-5.92
Rampur(UP)20.0017.65764.50262026302.34
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.00-82.612552.0066502680178.83
Vilaspur(UP)20.00-4.761746.20263026304.78
Balrampur(UP)19.0018.751144.00242024255.22
Utraula(UP)18.00-5.26659.2024302430-
Medinipur(West)(WB)18.0012.5191.00290029001.75
Sirsaganj(UP)17.00-2.861230.0026002550-3.53
Champadanga(WB)16.0014.29784.003200320012.28
Kayamganj(UP)15.00502052.0024902480-6.39
Gazipur(UP)14.007.692227.50325032500.62
Nawabganj(UP)13.00-18.75851.002420242051.25
Bareilly(UP)12.00602027.50259026002.37
Sahiyapur(UP)12.00202706.00256025605.57
Rasda(UP)12.0050580.00257526201070.45
Purulia(WB)12.00NC216.00258026203.20
Lalbagh(WB)11.90-9.8550.702875289011.00
Farukhabad(UP)11.00-8.331270.0024602460-7.17
Bharthna(UP)11.00-26.672392.0025502530-3.41
Jangipura(UP)11.00NC702.002660266013.68
Chintamani(Kar)10.00-60565.002500250011.11
Etawah(UP)10.0011.112657.5025352535-2.50
Mawana(UP)10.00-16.67344.2027802790-
Pukhrayan(UP)10.00-60655.00247024505.11
Karvi(UP)10.0025687.50243024402.75
Jhijhank(UP)10.00-33.33451.5025202530-
Etah(UP)9.0028.57486.50260026101.56
Mohamadabad(UP)8.0023.08903.8024802460-
Unnao(UP)7.804254.4024502435-1.01
Banda(UP)7.50-16.67389.50243524304.06
Devariya(UP)7.50-11.761113.50258525806.82
Raibareilly(UP)7.00-82.051691.50247024509.78
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5446.00250025002.04
Raath(UP)6.8094.29291.9023502350-
Atarra(UP)6.0020885.50245024503.81
Kasganj(UP)6.0020523.50260026101.17
Mirzapur(UP)5.00-23.08323.502680267510.97
Nadia(WB)5.00NC284.0036003600-5.26
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)5.00-16.671214.00280028001.82
Fatehpur(UP)4.60-25.812328.70250025106.38
Chandoli(UP)4.0014.29104.702580257510.97
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC276.0026402650-1.49
Achalda(UP)4.00NC374.902540250014.93
Kannauj(UP)4.00-11.11475.6025202520-4.55
Naanpara(UP)4.0014.29694.30239023801.27
Tundla(UP)3.50-75315.00262026301.55
Lucknow(UP)3.40-2.864986.1024302410-12.43
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.403.03631.2024602480-5.38
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.20NC161.20259025750.78
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)3.2039.1383.302510251012.05
Kosikalan(UP)3.00-14.29264.20254025501.20
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.00NC490.302590260023.33
Uluberia(WB)2.80NC63.9026002700-10.34
Ranaghat(WB)2.50NC76.404100420017.14
Dahod(Guj)2.10-77.661047.40420043005.00
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.10NC208.1026002600NC
Baberu(UP)1.80-1097.10242024308.76
Akbarpur(UP)1.606.67418.3024102420-0.82
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.502565.0029002900-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.502534.802500250028.21
Muskara(UP)1.50NC89.30240023502.13
Garbeta(Medinipur)(WB)1.50NC34.0028002800-26.32
Anandnagar(UP)1.209.09223.102545255510.65
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC97.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC96.0022002200NC
Melaghar(Tri)1.00-16.6770.8027002800NC
Gandacharra(Tri)1.0042.868.9028602800-
Lalganj(UP)1.00NC281.5023502350-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00-50276.5026002600-11.86
Safdarganj(UP)1.00NC94.5024502420-
Khatra(WB)1.00-50109.5026002600NC
Champaknagar(Tri)0.60-402.4030003100-
Pabiacherra(Tri)0.60-62.520.3027602910-
Achnera(UP)0.60NC44.00261026201.95
Risia(UP)0.60NC77.1023802380-
Kasipur(WB)0.56NC4.7025902600-2.63

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 10, 2020
TOPICS
rice (commodity)
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.