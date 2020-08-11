Rice Prices

as on : 11-08-2020 03:29:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Rice
Manjeri(Ker)290.00NC12180.0035003500NC
Sultanpur(UP)200.0011.118087.0024002350-12.73
Shahjahanpur(UP)150.00-21.057991.0026002605-0.57
Gondal(UP)108.00-6.98825.0024002420-2.04
Sindhanur(Kar)100.00900132.0024003000-
Azamgarh(UP)90.00-5.265979.20257025655.33
Barabanki(UP)84.00-1.181003.00243524700.21
Dadri(UP)80.00-362370.0059505950-
Hardoi(UP)70.0016.678957.8024302450-2.80
Bindki(UP)70.00-12.56140.00250025005.04
Barhaj(UP)70.00-3010765.00258025807.50
Gorakhpur(UP)65.0022.641404.7025652550-
Birbhum(WB)58.00-3.33489.00254025305.83
Manvi(Kar)50.00-501121.0017001700-
Ghaziabad(UP)50.00252925.0028402850-2.74
Maur(UP)46.00-22.03779.00257525704.89
Sehjanwa(UP)45.00-102723.502565256018.75
Khalilabad(UP)40.00-202000.002550255013.33
Lakhimpur(UP)40.00NC2981.00242024402.11
Saharanpur(UP)37.00-22.922919.5027402720-6.80
Aligarh(UP)35.00-12.54662.0025402550-0.39
Meerut(UP)31.5010.531081.5028302830-4.71
Shamli(UP)31.00-11.431429.90278527750.91
Basti(UP)30.00-14.291862.00257025705.54
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291867.00263026203.14
Soharatgarh(UP)30.001501591.70256025704.92
Asansol(WB)30.00-6.251309.01310031009.15
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)29.0011.54509.0025002500-
Lalitpur(UP)28.00-12.51776.5024602450-8.21
Mathura(UP)28.003.73223.5025502550-0.78
Choubepur(UP)28.00-27.272539.8525002500-6.54
Katwa(WB)27.501.85456.3025002500-
Chorichora(UP)27.0017.391578.50255025606.92
Balrampur(UP)26.0036.841170.00242524205.43
Pukhrayan(UP)25.00150680.00245024704.26
Shahganj(UP)25.0056.25151.002610265011.54
Mainpuri(UP)24.00-44224.00266526101.33
Egra/contai(WB)22.004.76618.002600260013.04
Partaval(UP)21.50-28.33854.502550255011.60
Muzzafarnagar(UP)21.0054664.0027852780-5.75
Rampur(UP)21.005785.50262026202.34
Vilaspur(UP)21.0051767.20263026304.78
Chintamani(Kar)20.00100585.002500250011.11
Agra(UP)20.00NC3612.0026502620-0.38
Madhoganj(UP)20.00-42.863803.50243024308.00
Durgapur(WB)20.00-16.671248.25286028508.75
Kayamganj(UP)18.00202070.0025002490-6.02
Utraula(UP)17.50-2.78676.7024302430-
Sirsaganj(UP)16.50-2.941246.5026102600-3.15
Gazipur(UP)15.5010.712243.00325032500.62
Etawah(UP)15.00502672.5025252535-2.88
Sahiyapur(UP)15.00252721.00256025605.57
Paliakala(UP)15.00-34.78817.50240024205.96
Bahraich(UP)14.00-46.151187.9024002400-1.23
Jangipura(UP)14.0027.27716.002650266013.25
Robertsganj(UP)12.5038.89344.10247525005.32
Bharthna(UP)12.5013.642404.5025502550-3.41
Rasda(UP)12.504.17592.50257025751068.18
Farukhabad(UP)12.009.091282.0024602460-7.17
Pratapgarh(UP)11.00-29.03517.00242524158.50
Raath(UP)9.0032.35300.9023502350-
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-35.711169.00238024201.28
Karvi(UP)8.50-15696.00244024303.17
Badayoun(UP)8.00-201120.50265026255.16
Etah(UP)8.00-11.11494.50262026002.34
Unnao(UP)8.002.56262.4024502450-1.01
Devariya(UP)8.006.671121.50257025856.20
Ajuha(UP)8.0014.29454.00248025001.22
Banda(UP)7.00-6.67396.50244024354.27
Mohamadabad(UP)7.00-12.5910.8024702480-
Mirzapur(UP)6.0020329.502685268011.18
Fatehpur(UP)5.6021.742334.30249525006.17
Bareilly(UP)5.50-54.172033.00258025901.98
Atarra(UP)5.00-16.67890.50242524502.75
Kasganj(UP)5.00-16.67528.50261026001.56
Mawana(UP)5.00-50349.2028002780-
Raibareilly(UP)5.00-28.571696.502475247010.00
Jhijhank(UP)5.00-50456.5025002520-
Kannauj(UP)4.5012.5480.1025002520-5.30
Lucknow(UP)4.2023.534990.3024402430-12.07
Jahangirabad(UP)4.00NC280.0026602640-0.75
Kosikalan(UP)3.6020267.80256025401.99
Auraiya(UP)3.5075275.1025302540-3.44
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.509.38164.70258025900.39
Chitwadagaon(UP)3.5016.67493.802600259023.81
Tundla(UP)3.50NC318.50263026201.94
Jayas(UP)3.40-2.86737.402300230012.20
Naanpara(UP)3.40-15697.70239023901.27
Mahoba(UP)3.30NC480.20246024608.61
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)3.30-2.94634.5024702460-5.00
Tulsipur(UP)3.0050109.1024202420-
Charra(UP)2.8040134.50256025500.39
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)2.00-4.76210.1026002600NC
Jhansi(UP)1.8028.57156.20247024854.00
Baberu(UP)1.60-11.1198.70243024209.21
Muskara(UP)1.606.6790.90240024002.13
Melaghar(Tri)1.505072.3027002700NC
Lalganj(UP)1.5050283.0023502350-
Shikohabad(UP)1.5050278.0026102600-11.53
Akbarpur(UP)1.50-6.25419.8024102410-0.82
Panichowki(Kumarghat)(Tri)1.40-6.6766.4028502900-
Maudaha(UP)1.3062.536.60235523500.64
Alibagh(Mah)1.00NC98.0022002200NC
Murud(Mah)1.00NC97.0022002200NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)1.00NC14.3024152440-
Anandnagar(UP)1.00-16.67224.102540254510.43
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.3335.802500250028.21
Khair(UP)1.00-33.3383.8025902590-0.38
Balarampur(WB)1.00-33.3330.03260026000.78
Khatra(WB)0.90-10110.4026002600NC
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.6710.5025602560-
Dahod(Guj)0.60-71.431048.00420042005.00

Published on August 11, 2020
